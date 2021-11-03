Blose in the Lead Against Bain in Redbank Valley Region II Race; Kimmel, Byers Lead in Region III

NEW BETHLEHEM (EYT) – As of late Tuesday evening, Mitch Blose led Darren Bain with 373 votes to 253 votes with 100 percent of precincts reporting in the Redbank Valley School District Region II race.

However, with mail-in ballots being counted, the race remains undecided. Official results will be released after all of the votes, including write-in votes, have been certified.

Blose is the challenger for the Redbank Region II seat. He works at his family businesses, Zack’s and Tri-County Health and Fitness, both in New Bethlehem.

Blose was born and raised in New Bethlehem. He is a former Redbank School District student and attended Slippery Rock University, where he majored in health and physical education. He serves as the treasurer of the Redbank Valley Chamber of Commerce.

Bain is the incumbent for the Redbank Region II school board seat, previously being elected in 2017. He works for Giant Eagle.

Bain has been a lifelong resident of New Bethlehem. All three of his kids have attended Redbank Valley School District, with his youngest currently a senior there. He has volunteered in a wide variety of youth sports leagues and previously served on the New Bethlehem Borough Council for ten years.

Bain graduated from Redbank Valley in 1994. He first attended Pittsburgh Technical Institute for an associate’s degree, which he said is how he got his job at Giant Eagle. Later, he obtained a business degree from Kaplan University.

Redbank Region III

In the Redbank Valley School Board Region III race, two seats are open, and with 100 percent of the precincts reporting, John Kimmel (R) leads with 343 votes; followed by Heidi Byers (R), 284 votes; Linda J. Ferringer (D), 143 votes; and Clay Kennemuth, 87 votes.

Nine write-in votes were reported in the race.

