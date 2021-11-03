Driver Killed in Rollover Crash That Shut Down I-80 in Monroe Township

MONROE TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Police say a man was killed in the crash that shut down a portion of Interstate 80 in Monroe Township on Monday evening.

(Photos by Dave Cyphert of ProPoint Media Photography)

According to Clarion-based State Police, the crash happened around 7:46 p.m. on Monday, November 1, in the area of the 61.3-mile marker on Interstate 80 westbound, in Monroe Township, Clarion County.

Police say 56-year-old Thomas E. Brewer, of Louisville, Ohio, was operating a 2018 International Harvester truck traveling westbound on Interstate 80 and negotiating a left curve when his truck left the roadway on the south berm and overturned onto the driver’s side. The truck subsequently struck PennDOT signs and then a cement barrier before coming to a final rest.

Brewer suffered fatal injuries as a result of the collision.

He was using a seat belt.

Clarion Hospital Ambulance, Clarion Fire & Hose Company # 1, Rustlers Sales and Service, and PennDOT assisted at the scene.

Interstate 80 was shut down for several hours due to the crash, causing major traffic congestion in and around Clarion Borough.

