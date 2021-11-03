Police Release Details of Crash that Shut Down Route 322 in Shippenville

SHIPPENVILLE, Pa. (EYT) – State police have released the details of a two-vehicle crash that shut down a portion of US 322 in Shippenville on Tuesday morning.

(Photos by Dave Cyphert of ProPoint Media Photography)

According to Clarion-based State Police, the accident happened around 7:01 a.m. on Tuesday, November 2, on US 322/Main Street, just west of North School Street, in Shippenville Borough, Clarion County.

Police say 25-year-old Brendon J. Say, of Leeper, was operating a 2013 Peterbilt truck hauling a semi-trailer and was making a right turn from State Route 208 onto US 322 when his trailer began to overturn. The trailer then overturned onto a 2012 Jeep Wrangler, operated by 40-year-old Andrey R. Yhip, of Knox, that was stopped in the left turn lane of State Route 208 eastbound.

Say and Yhip were both using seat belts, and no injuries were reported.

Yhip’s vehicle sustained damage to the front end.

The overturned trailer also struck a mailbox on the left side of the road.

Shippenville Elk Township Volunteer Fire Department also assisted at the scene.

