 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email [email protected]

Free Classifieds

 
 
 
 
 
 

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

 

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

 
 
 
 

Services Announced for Rodney A. Bullman

Wednesday, November 3, 2021 @ 07:11 AM

Posted by Ashley Eck

imgonline-com-ua-FrameBlurred-CKLNlU4IF3XRodney A. Bullman, 61 of Franklin, passed away Wednesday Aug 18, 2021.

Friends will be received from 12:00 – 1:00 P.M., Saturday November 6, 2021 at Huff-Guthrie Funeral Home & Cremation Services Inc., 312 West Park St. Franklin.

A memorial service will follow at 1:00 P.M. in the funeral home chapel with the Rev. David Betz of St. John’s Episcoal Church, officiating.

The family asks that all those in attendance wear masks.

A full obituary can be viewed here.


Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2021 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.