 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email [email protected]

Free Classifieds

 
 
 
 
 
 

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

 

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

 
 
 
 

Sproul, Boozer, Louder in the Lead for Clarion-Limestone School Board Seats

Wednesday, November 3, 2021 @ 12:11 AM

Posted by Leon Aristeguieta

Clarion-Limestone-High-School-2-minCLARION TWP. (EYT) – Unofficial election results show Gary Sproul leading the race for Clarion Limestone Region I while Christopher Boozer and David Louder leading the race for the Clarion Limestone Region II seats.

As of late Tuesday evening, incumbent Gary Sproul led over challenger Hannah Allison in the Region I race 407 votes to 225 votes. There are also five unresolved write-in votes.

In Region II, challenger Christopher Boozer leads the race for the two available seats with 397 votes, followed by David Louder with 324 votes, with incumbent Kathy Henry bringing up the rear with 269 votes. There are also nine unresolved write-in votes.

In Region III, Bryan Howard, who ran unopposed on the ballot, had 95 votes, with an additional 44 unresolved write-in votes pending.

Election officials will continue to process mail-in votes tomorrow, and official results will be released after all of the votes, including write-in votes, have been certified.


Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2021 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.