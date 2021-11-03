Sproul, Boozer, Louder in the Lead for Clarion-Limestone School Board Seats

CLARION TWP. (EYT) – Unofficial election results show Gary Sproul leading the race for Clarion Limestone Region I while Christopher Boozer and David Louder leading the race for the Clarion Limestone Region II seats.

As of late Tuesday evening, incumbent Gary Sproul led over challenger Hannah Allison in the Region I race 407 votes to 225 votes. There are also five unresolved write-in votes.

In Region II, challenger Christopher Boozer leads the race for the two available seats with 397 votes, followed by David Louder with 324 votes, with incumbent Kathy Henry bringing up the rear with 269 votes. There are also nine unresolved write-in votes.

In Region III, Bryan Howard, who ran unopposed on the ballot, had 95 votes, with an additional 44 unresolved write-in votes pending.

Election officials will continue to process mail-in votes tomorrow, and official results will be released after all of the votes, including write-in votes, have been certified.

