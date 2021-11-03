 

Teen Girl, Bus Driver Killed in School Bus vs. Tractor Trailer Crash in Butler County

Wednesday, November 3, 2021 @ 12:11 AM

Posted by Aly Delp

Police LineBUTLER CO., Pa. (EYT) – A teen girl and a bus driver were killed in a crash involving a tractor trailer and a school bus on Interstate 79 in Butler County on Tuesday.

According to WTAE News, the crash took place on Interstate 79 northbound and involved a bus carrying students from Lincoln Park Performing Arts Charter School and a tractor-trailer.

Police say both vehicles were traveling north when the crash occurred.

According to police, some injured passengers were airlifted to UPMC Children’s Hospital while others were transported by ambulance to UPMC Children’s Hospital and UPMC Presbyterian Hospital.

Officials from UPMC reported that a total of five juveniles were transported to Children’s Hospital for minor injuries.

Early Wednesday, officials confirmed a 14-year-old girl and the 31-year-old man who was operating the bus were killed in the crash.

The driver of the involved tractor-trailer was not injured.

Both Interstate 79 northbound and southbound were closed following the crash. The southbound lanes reopened on Tuesday night while the northbound lanes reopened early Wednesday morning.

The crash remains under investigation.


Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

