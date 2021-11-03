Torrid Start: Redbank Valley Takes Control Early in Sweep of Brookville to Advance to 2A Volleyball Final

NEW BETHLEHEM, Pa. (EYT/D9) — Before the District 9 Class 2A semifinal match against Brookville at home Tuesday night, the Redbank Valley volleyball team was revved-up.

Even more than usual.

“I told them to take that momentum and excitement with them onto the court,” said Redbank volleyball coach Ashley Anderson. “They did.”

The Bulldogs got off to a torrid start in the first set on the way to a 25-11, 25-22, 26-24 sweep of the Raiders.



“It was big,” Anderson said. “They started off well.”

Alivia Huffman did, too. The senior had 17 kills in the match.

An all-state selection last year, Huffman has been red hot over the last few weeks.

Huffman is also getting a lot of help from another senior, setter Lilly Shaffer.

“Lilly feeds her the ball,” Anderson said. “She knows when (Huffman) is on and keeps giving it to her and she’s putting them away.”

Shaffer had 23 assists in the victory.

The only dent Brookville was able to make was in the third set when the Raiders jumped out to a 9-0 lead.

Redbank Valley, though, regrouped, rallied, and eked out the two-point win to seal the match.

Taylor Ripple had six kills. Paytin Polka and Izzy Bond eache chipped in four kills and Carlie Rupp had eight digs.

Leading the defense was Caylen Rearick. The sophomore has also been playing well down the stretch and she had another big nights with 15 digs.

“She was all over the place tonight,” Anderson said. “She’s been putting up some big numbers, too. We’re glad to have her back there. She puts herself out there.”

Now Redbank Valley will meet Keystone for the Class 2A crown at 6:30 p.m. Thursday at A-C Valley High School.

It will be the third meeting between the two rivals this season. Redbank won the first one in five dramatic sets to open the season. Keystone avenged that loss a few weeks later in four.

It will also be the second straight year the two teams will meet with the district championship on the line.

Redbank Valley won the title last season.

“The girls are exited. This will be the third time this year we’ve seen them and the second time we’ve gone head-to-head for the D9 title,” Anderson said. “I think that in itself makes it exciting and we just need to go in with level heads on Thursday and do what they can do.”



