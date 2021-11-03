Election 2021: Unofficial Clarion County General Election Results

CLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – A first look at the unofficial election results in Clarion County.

(Photos by Dave Cyphert of ProPoint Media Photography)

Statewide Races

Justice of the Supreme Court

Kevin Brobson will very likely defeat Maria McLaughlin in Clarion County with 6,484 votes to 2,285 votes as of Tuesday Night.

Statewide, the race remains close on Tuesday night with 926,173 votes for Brobson and 926,173 votes for McLaughlin.

Maria McLaughlin, Democrat:McLaughlin is from Philadelphia and has been serving on Pennsylvania Superior Court since 2018. Before that, she served as a judge in Philadelphia’s family court and as an assistant district attorney.

As a district attorney, McLaughlin worked in the child support enforcement division, prosecuting delinquent payments, and later became the chief assistant district attorney supervising the unit.

Kevin Brobson, Republican: Brobson has been a Commonwealth Court judge since 2010. Previously, he worked for the Harrisburg law firm Buchanan Ingersoll & Rooney. There, he handled commercial and insurance litigation in both state and federal courts.

Brobson sat on the Supreme Court for one case, involving a defamation suit against a Philadelphia Inquirer columnist, because other justices had recused themselves.

Judge of the Superior Court

Megan Sullivan is projected to defeat Timika Lane in Clarion County for Superior Court with 6,791 votes to 1,902 votes as of Tuesday night.

Statewide, the race remains too close to call Tuesday night with 984,118 votes for Sullivan and 820,623 votes for Timika

Timika Lane, Democrat: Lane has served on the Philadelphia County Court of Common Pleas since 2014. Prior to her term, she served as chief counsel to state Sen. Anthony Williams (D., Philadelphia) and as the Democratic executive director of the Senate State Government Committee. Prior to that, Lane served as a trial attorney with the Defender Association of Philadelphia, a pro-bono defense firm.

Megan Sullivan, Republican: Sullivan has served as a deputy attorney general since 2017. Prior to joining the attorney general’s office, Sullivan worked as an attorney for Chester County, West Chester University, and two private firms.

Judge of the Commonwealth Court

Drew Crompton and Stacey Wallace will likely defeat Lori Dumas and David Spurgeon for Commonwealth Court with 5,588 votes for Crompton, 6,057 votes for Wallace, 1,915 votes for Dumas, and 1,840 votes for Spurgeon as of late Tuesday night.

Statewide, the race remains too close to call with 839,458 votes for Crompton, 895,649 votes for Wallace, 832,643 votes for Dumas, and 755,764 votes for Spurgeon as of Tuesday night.

Lori Dumas, Democrat: Dumas has served as a Philadelphia County Court of Common Pleas judge since 2002. Prior to her time as a judge, she served as general counsel to Wordsworth Academy, a residential school for young people with behavioral needs. (A student died there in 2016, several years after Dumas left.)

David Lee Spurgeon, Democrat: Spurgeon has served as an Allegheny County Court of Common Pleas judge since 2016. Prior to his term, Spurgeon worked as a prosecutor in Allegheny County.

As a Common Pleas judge, Spurgeon hears family law cases.

Drew Crompton, Republican: Crompton currently serves on Commonwealth Court as an appointee. He must be elected to keep his seat.

Before being appointed to the court by Gov. Tom Wolf, Crompton served as chief of staff and counsel to former state Senate President Pro Tempore Joe Scarnati (R., Jefferson). He was also general counsel to the Senate Republican Caucus.

As a Commonwealth Court judge, Crompton has heard workers’ compensation and unemployment cases, as well as zoning, election, and other governmental disputes.

Stacy Marie Wallace, Republican: Wallace currently practices at her own firm, Stacy Wallace Law, in Bradford. Recently, she has handled estate planning and trust administration. She is the president of the McKean County Bar Association.

Clarion Borough

Clarion Borough Council

In the borough council race as of Tuesday evening, Keaton MacBeth leads with 340 votes, followed by Ben Aaron with 330 votes, Patty Schmader with 321 votes, Rachel Roberts with 312 votes, Andy Montana with 309 votes, Kirk Jacobson with 304 votes, Cassie Schwalm with 273 votes and Cybill Reed with 215 votes.

Incumbent Ben Aaron was elected to Council in 2013. He has been seated on the council for the previous two terms and currently holds the position of Vice President.

Incumbent Keaton MacBeth previously held a seat on the borough council when he was appointed in March of 2016. He did not seek reelection in 2017. More recently, he was appointed to the council upon the resignation of Council Member Jason Noto in February of 2021.

Incumbent Rachel Roberts was elected in 2013. She has served on the council for the previous two terms and is seeking the opportunity to serve a third.

Additionally, there will be five other names on the ballot – Patty Schmader (R), Cassie Schwalm (D), Kirk Jacobson (D), Cybill Reed (D), and Andy “Ace” Montana (I).

Candidate Patty Schmader is a small businessperson in Clarion as the co-owner of Serenity Spa and Tanning Salon in the borough.

Candidate Cassie Schwalm is a senior at Clarion University and plans to pursue a Law Degree following her undergrad. She was a 2018 graduate of A-C Valley High School.

Candidate Kirk Jacobson graduated from Clarion High School in 2003. He currently holds a manager position at Infusion Night Club and Grille in Clarion Borough.

Candidate Cybill Reed is the behavioral specialist at Riverview IU6, where she has worked for 11 years.

Candidate Ace Montana is a real estate agent and broker, self-employed through his business, Ace Montana Realty.

Clarion Borough Mayor

In the mayor’s race, Jennifer Fulmer Vinson leads with 339 votes to Lexis Twentier’s 306 votes.

Twentier is the Republican candidate for mayor and ran unopposed during the spring primaries.

A 2016 graduate from Keystone High School and a 2018 graduate from Clarion University, Twentier was involved in Sigma Sigma Sigma Sorority on campus, as well as the organization It’s On Us, which works to battle sexual assault stigma. She was also a member of the Clarion University Track & Field Team.

After graduating with an Associate’s Degree in Paralegal Studies, she worked for retired President Judge James G. Arner before taking an opportunity to manage The Haskell House, and soon found herself in a part-ownership role of the events venue.

While working at The Haskell House, Twentier enrolled at the Pittsburgh Institute of Mortuary Science to become a funeral director.

She currently interns at Goble Funeral Home & Crematory and is also Chief Deputy Coroner of Clarion County, working closely with County Coroner Dan Shingledecker.

Twentier is also chairperson of the Clarion County Young Republicans.

In addition, Twentier is a volunteer with Clarion Drug Free Coalition and Clarion County Coalition for Suicide Prevention, an organization that she was recently elected chairperson.

Vinson is the Democratic candidate for mayor and also ran unopposed during the primaries this year.

Vinson is a graduate of Clarion Area High School and Clarion University.

Additionally, she is the owner of the Fulmer House and has been a Girl Scout leader for 14 years. She is also the Girl Scout’s Service Unit Manager for Clarion.

Vinson serves on the Clarion Borough Planning Commission and on the board of SAFE. She is a longtime member of the League of Women Voters and is involved with Destination Downtown Clarion.

Borough Tax Collector

Carla Magrini will win election to borough tax collector with 620 votes as of Tuesday night.

Borough Constable

Thirty-one write-in votes were reported for the borough constable as of Tuesday night.

Judge of Election

Virginia McKisson will win election to Judge of Election – Clarion Borough First with 170 votes as of Tuesday night.

Sixteen write-in votes were reported for Judge of Election – Clarion Borough Second.

Colleen McAleer will win election to Judge of Election – Clarion Borough Third with 203 votes.

Inspector of Election

Mary Wilson will win election to Inspector of Election – Clarion Borough First with 200 votes as of Tuesday night.

Elizabeth Fulmer will win election to Inspector of Election – Clarion Borough Second with 105 votes as of Tuesday night.

Seventeen write-in votes were reported for Inspector of Election – Clarion Borough Third.

District Judge 18-3-02

Incumbent Timothy P. Schill, of Knox Township, will win re-election for District Judge for District 18-3-02 with 1,894 votes as of Tuesday night.

Schill was first elected in 2009 and was re-elected in 2015. During the past 11 years, Schill has presided at hundreds of arraignments, preliminary hearings, and summary trials. He regularly attends continuing education courses offered by the Administrative Office of the Pennsylvania Courts and was most recently recertified by the AOPC in October of 2020.

Clarion County Treasurer

Karyn Montana will win election for county treasurer with 7,882 votes as of Tuesday night.

Karyn Montana (R) is the current treasurer. She was appointed by Clarion County Commissioners following the resignation of the previous treasurer Tom McConnell in September of 2020. Montana then hired Kelly Yoca as the Deputy Treasurer.

She was the lone name on the ballot for treasurer.

Clarion County Sheriff

Shawn Zerfoss will win the election to sheriff with 7,756 votes as of Tuesday night.

Zerfoss is a longtime Clarion Borough Police Officer and was the lone name on the ballot for sheriff.

Clarion County Coroner

Daniel Shingledecker (R), incumbent, is the lone candidate in the coroner race on the ballot and will win election to county coroner with 8,079 votes as of Tuesday night.

Shingledecker was sworn in as coroner in November of 2019 following the death of the previous Clarion County Coroner, Randall Stom.

Shingledecker attended Clarion University then later transferred to Pittsburgh Institute of Mortuary Science and Point Park University, graduating with honors. He is currently employed as a Funeral Director at Goble’s Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc.

Municipal Candidates

Ashland Township

Supervisor, six-year term (vote for one): Tim Lenhart (R), 266 votes.

Supervisor, four-year term (vote for one): David W. Seigworth (R), 338 votes.

Supervisor, two-year term (vote for one): Charles E. “Chuck” Weaver (R), 312 votes.

Tax Collector, four-year term (vote for one): Lane Byers (R), 383 votes.

Judge of Election, four-year term (vote for one): Sarah Ace Rex (R), 371 votes.

Inspector of Elections, four-year term (vote for one): Debra Ace (R), 362 votes.

Ten write-in votes were reported for Auditor, six-year term; nine write-in votes for Auditor, four-year term; and 14 write-in votes Constable, six-year term.

Beaver Township

Supervisor, six-year term (vote for one): Brad Switzer (R), 379 votes to Braiden Cochran (D), 153 votes.

Auditor, six-year term (vote for one): Darlene Ace (R), 492 votes.

Tax Collector, four-year term (vote for one): Michelle Campbell (R), 508 votes.

Judge of Election, four-year term (vote for one): Elizabeth Beal (R), 498 votes.

Inspector of Election, four-year term (vote for one): Darlene Ace (R), 379 votes to Wanda McKinney (D), 150 votes.

Thirty-five write-in votes were reported for constable as of Tuesday night.

Brady Township

Five write-in votes for Supervisor, six-year term; two write-in votes for Auditor, six-year term; two write-in votes for Auditor, four-year term; five write-in votes for Tax Collector, 0 four-year term; Constable, six-year term; five write-in votes for Judge of Election, 5 four-year term; and write-in for votes Inspector of Election, four-year term.

Callensburg Borough

Nine write-in votes for Mayor, four-year term; 40 write-in votes for Council, four-year term; 8 write-in votes for Council, two-year term; 3 write-in votes for Auditor, six-year term; 0 write-in votes for Auditor, two-year term; 1 write-in vote for Tax Collector, four-year term; 0 write-in votes for Constable, six-year term; 7 write-in votes for Judge of Election, four-year term; and 5 write-in votes for Inspector of Election, four-year term.

Clarion Township

Supervisor, six-year term (vote for one): Frank M. Wilson (R), 564 votes.

Supervisor, two-year term (vote for one): Patrick Aaron (D/R), 558 votes.

Auditor, six-year term (vote for one): Linda Hovis (R), 557 votes.

Auditor, four-year term (vote for one): Barry Billetdeaux (D), 385 votes.

Auditor, two-year term (vote for one): Laura Heasley (R), 559 votes.

Tax Collector, four-year term (vote for one): Sheila Alcorn (D/R), 569 votes.

Judge of Election — Township 1, four-year term (vote for one): Thomas Young (R), 179 votes.

Judge of Election — Township 2, four-year term (vote for one): Susan Sproul (R), 368 votes.

Inspector of Election — Township 1, four-year term (vote for one): Robin Cable (D), 144 votes.

Forty-five write-in votes were reported for Constable, six-year term; and 35 write-in votes were reported for Inspector of Election — Township 2, four-year term.

East Brady Borough

Mayor, four-year term (vote for one): Tracy Sheakley (R), 159 votes.

Council, four-year term (vote for three): Justin Wagner (D), 108 votes; Jennifer Switzer (D/R), 135 votes; and Kevin A. Diehm (R), 130 votes.

Tax Collector, four-year term (vote for one): Kina Fink (D/R), 190 votes.

Judge of Election, four-year term (vote for one): Margaret Peggy Wimer (D), 131 votes.

Inspector of Election, four-year term (vote for one): Kate Hall (R), 87 votes to Sally Snow (D), 74 votes.

Eight write-in votes were reported for Constable, six-year term.

Elk Township

Supervisor, six-year term (vote for one): Les Wingard (R),371 votes.

Supervisor, two-year term (vote for one): John R. Knight Sr. (R), 363 votes.

Tax Collector, four-year term (vote for one): Anita Lahr (D/R), 400 votes.

Judge of Election, four-year term (vote for one): Susan Radaker (R), 398 votes.

Inspector of Election, four-year term (vote for one): Sheila Rex (R), 393 votes.

18 write-in votes were reported for Auditor, six-year term; 22 write-in votes were reported for Auditor, two-year term; and 79 write-in votes were reported for Constable, six-year term.

Foxburg Borough

Council, four-year term (vote for four): Denise Shekell (D), 38 votes; Janie Ganoe (R), 54 votes; and Rebecca Gates (R), 43 votes.

Council, two-year term (vote for two): Terri Lease (R), 45 votes.

Thirty-one write-in votes were reported for Mayor, four-year term; 17 write-in votes were reported for Tax Collector, four-year term; 5 write-in votes were reported for Constable, 7 write-in votes for six-year term; 0 write-in votes were reported for Judge of Election, four-year term; and 6 write-in votes were reported for Inspector of Election, four-year term.

Farmington Township

Supervisor, six-year term (vote for one): Chuck Gilbert (R), 398 votes.

Tax Collector, four-year term (vote for one): Nancy S. Ochs (R), 413 votes.

Judge of Election — North, four-year term (vote for one): Jana Wolbert (D), 80 votes.

Judge of Election — Central, four-year term (vote for one): Carol A. Hall (R), 301 votes.

Fourteen write-in votes were reported for Auditor, six-year term; 8 write-in votes were reported for Auditor, four-year term; 6 write-in votes were reported for Auditor, two-year term; 17 write-in votes were reported for Constable, six-year term; 4 write-in votes were reported for Inspector of Election — North, four-year term; and 9 write-in votes were reported for Inspector of Election — Central, four-year term.

Hawthorn Borough

Mayor, four-year term (vote for one): Ronald F. Cyphert (D/R), 97 votes.

Council, four-year term (vote for four): Patti Hanna (D), 56 votes; and Terry Beamer (R), 78 votes.

Council, two-year term (vote for one): Emmanuel Marshall (R), 87 votes.

Tax Collector, four-year term (vote for one): Georgean Cyphert (D/R), 100 votes

Judge of Election, four-year term (vote for one): Ted Minich (R), 103 votes.

Inspector of Election, four-year term (vote for one): Sheryl A. Rockwell (R), 100 votes.

Five write-in votes were reported for Auditor, six-year term; 4 write-in votes were reported for Auditor, four-year term; 2 write-in votes were reported for Auditor, two-year term; and 4 write-in votes were reported for Constable, six-year term.

Highland Township

Supervisor, six-year term (vote for one): Ryan Maxwell (R), 122 votes to Derrick Rick Forbes (D), 63 votes.

Auditor, six-year term (vote for one): Ken Dworek (R), 164 votes

Tax Collector, four-year term (vote for one): Nancy M. Kadunce (D/R), 170 votes.

Judge of Election, four-year term (vote for one): Phyllis Morrow (R), 167 votes.

Inspector of Election, four-year term (vote for one): Pamala Rapp (R), 101 votes Linda Pappas (D), 82 votes.

Eight write-in votes were reported for Constable, six-year term.

Knox Borough

Mayor, four-year term (vote for one): Richard L. Cochran (R), 233 votes to Melissa Wolfe, 74 votes

Council, four-year term (vote for no more than three): Danielle Fye (D), 144 votes; Grace Minnick (R), 198 votes; and William L. Henry III (R), 240 votes.

Council, two-year term (vote for one): Caleb Gilliand (D), 199 votes.

Tax Collector, four-year term (vote for one): Timmy L. Cochran (R), 286 votes.

Judge of Election, four-year term (vote for one): Karen Ashbaugh Price (R), 284 votes.

Inspector of Election, four-year term (vote for one): Kimberly J. Dine (R), 235 votes to M.J. Lijewski, 69 votes.

Ten write-in votes were reported for Auditor, six-year term; 11 write-in votes were reported for Auditor, four-year term; and 13 write-in votes were reported for Constable, six-year term.

Knox Township

Supervisor, six-year term (vote for one): Bradly Ochs (R), 208 votes.

Tax Collector, four-year term (vote for one): Linda S. Gatesman (D), 215 votes.

Judge of Election, four-year term (vote for one): Richard A. Baumcratz (D), 199 votes.

Inspector of Election, four-year term (vote for one): Betty Baumcratz (D), 197 votes.

Forty-five write-in votes were reported for Auditor, six-year term; and 12 write-in votes were reported for Constable, six-year term.

Licking Township

Supervisor, six-year term (vote for one): Martin Whitmore (R), 130 votes.

Auditor, two-year term (vote for one): Bonnie Elder (R), 134 votes.

Tax Collector, four-year term (vote for one): Mendy M. Stewart (R), 136 votes.

One write-in votes were reported for Auditor, six-year term; 6 write-in votes were reported for Constable, six-year term; 12 write-in votes were reported for Judge of Election, four-year term; and write-in votes were reported for Inspector of Election, four-year term.

Limestone Township

Supervisor, six-year term (vote for one): Rex B. Cyphert (D), 432 votes.

Auditor, six-year term (vote for one): Bonnie Aaron (R), 427 votes.

Tax Collector, four-year term (vote for one): Donna M. Smith (R), 448 votes.

Judge of Election, four-year term (vote for one): Jean Ehrhart (R), 430 votes.

Thirty-five write-in votes were reported for Constable, six-year term; and 33 write-in votes were reported for Inspector of Election, four-year term.

Madison Township

Supervisor, six-year term (vote for one): Kelly Himes (R), 161 votes.

Supervisor, two-year term (vote for one): Scott Earley (R), 178 votes.

Auditor, six-year term (vote for one): Sandi Earley (R), 174 votes.

Auditor, four-year term (vote for one): Kathy Peters (R), 192 votes.

Auditor, two-year turn (vote for one): Linda Campbell (R), 200 votes.

Tax Collector, four-year term (vote for one): Debra Johnson (R), 217 votes.

Constable: six-year term (vote for one): Phillip Ackerman (R), 195 votes.

Judge of Election, four-year term (vote for one): Susan Y. Carnathan (R), 214 votes.

Inspector of Election, four-year term (vote for one): Danyelle Hiles (R), 206 votes.

Millcreek Township

Supervisor, six-year term (vote for one): Andrew McKisson (D), 68 votes.

Supervisor, two-year term (vote for one): Debbie Bonner Palmer (R), 88 votes to Robert L. Kahle, 56 votes.

Constable, six-year term (vote for one): Richard Frost (R), 125 votes.

Judge of Election, four-year term (vote for one): Deborah L. Frampton (R), 136 votes.

Inspector of Election, four-year term (vote for one): Joyce Kahle (R), 138 votes.

Ten write-in votes were reported for Auditor, six-year term; 39 write-in votes were reported for Tax Collector, four-year term.

Monroe Township

Supervisor, six-year term (vote for one): Steven J. Ketner (R), 299 votes.

Auditor, six-year term (vote for one): Julie A. Hartley (R), 296 votes.

Tax Collector, four-year term (vote for one): Barbara E. Stahlman (R), 315 votes.

Judge of Election, four-year term (vote for one): Judy Holt (D), 243 votes.

Inspector of Election, four-year term (vote for one): Barbara E. Lerch (R), 304 votes.

Eight write-in votes were reported for Constable, six-year term.

New Bethlehem Borough

Mayor, four-year term (vote for one): Gordon V. Barrows (R), 201 votes.

Council, four-year term (vote for four): Don Heeter (R), 180 votes; Lisa Kerle (R), 159 votes; and Bryan Ruth (R), 167 votes.

Tax Collector, four-year term (vote for one): Julie Evans (D/R), 212 votes.

Judge of Election, four-year term (vote for one): Darla Hinderliter (R), 212 votes.

Inspector of Election, four-year term (vote for one): Lori A. Ferringer (R), 131 votes to Julie Evans (D), 87 votes.

Thirty write-in votes were reported for Council, two-year term; and 34 write-in votes were reported Constable, six-year term.

Paint Township

Supervisor, six-year term (vote for one): Craig D. Lewis (R), 229 votes to Emily E. Crain, 59 votes.

Auditor, six-year term (vote for one): Randy James Vossburg (R), 172 votes.

Tax Collector, four-year term (vote for one): Karen Kahle (R), 275 votes.

Judge of Election, four-year term (vote for one): Barbara Wright (R), 251 votes.

Inspector of Election, four-year term (vote for one): Linda G. Ida (R), 200 votes to Dottie S. Reddinger, 81 votes.

Twenty-five write-in votes were reported for Auditor, four-year term; and 23 write-in votes were reported for Constable, six-year term.

Perry Township

Supervisor, six-year term (vote for one): Larry Morrison (R), 148 votes.

Auditor, six-year term (vote for one): Betty Jean Allen (D/R), 214 votes.

Tax Collector, four-year term (vote for one): Jennifer Pollock (D/R), 226 votes.

Inspector of Election, four-year term (vote for one): Bonnie L. Jordan (R), 218 votes.

Seventeen write-in votes were reported for Constable, six-year term; and 33 write-in votes were reported for Judge of Election, four-year term.

Piney Township

Supervisor, six-year term (vote for one): Donald A. Wensel (R), 72 votes.

Tax Collector, four-year term (vote for one): Dee McGarrity (R), 85 votes.

Inspector of Election, four-year term (vote for one): Diana Wensel (R), 78 votes.

Eleven write-in votes were reported for Auditor, six-year term; 4 write-in votes were reported for Constable, six-year term;14 write-in votes were reported for Judge of Election, four-year term.

Porter Township

Supervisor, six-year term (vote for one): Darl M. Henry (R), 384 votes.

Tax Collector, four-year term (vote for one): Elaine S. Weeter (R), 391 votes.

Judge of Election — East, four-year term (vote for one): Patricia Weaver (D), 117 votes.

Inspector of Election — West, four-year term (vote for one): Carol Brocious (R), 218 votes.

Twenty-two write-in votes were reported for Auditor, six-year term; 18 write-in votes were reported for Auditor, four-year term; 14 write-in votes were reported for Constable, six-year term; 27 write-in votes were reported for Judge of Election — West, four-year term; and 10 write-in votes were reported for Inspector of Election — East, four-year term.

Redbank Township

Supervisor, six-year term (vote for one): Ernie Bowersox (D/R), 322 votes.

Tax Collector, four-year term (vote for one): Ronald Radaker (D/R), 308 votes.

Judge of Election — East, four-year term (vote for one): Christine M. Adams (D), 126 votes.

Inspector of Election — East, four-year term (vote for one): Mary W. Truitt (R), 114 votes to Trina Smith (D), 76 votes.

Ninety-one write-in votes were reported for Auditor, six-year term; 18 write-in votes were reported for Constable, six-year term; 4 write-in votes were reported for Judge of Election — West, four-year term; and 4 write-in votes were reported for Inspector of Election — West, four-year term.

Richland Township

Supervisor, six-year term (vote for one): Steven A. Hunsberger (R), 77 votes.

Auditor, six-year term (vote for one): Kathy Hunsberger (R), 81 votes.

Auditor, two-year term (vote for one): Norma M. Baum (R), 83 votes.

Tax Collector, four-year term (vote for one): Jannie L. Shirey (R), 85 votes.

Judge of Election, four-year term (vote for one): Ann Rodgers (R), 82 votes.

Inspector of Election, four-year term (vote for one): Margaret Studebaker (R), 79 votes.

Five write-in votes were reported for Constable, six-year term.

Rimersburg Borough

Mayor, four-year term (vote for one): Timothy G. Yeany (R), 160 votes.

Council, four-year term (vote for four): Jonathon Best (R), 123 votes; Mark Deeter (R), 135 votes; Joshua Meeker (R), 136 votes; and Scott Myers (R), 147 votes.

Council, two-year term (vote for one): Jeff Kaetzel (R), 160 votes.

Tax Collector, four-year term (vote for one): Valerie Hile (R), 172 votes.

Judge of Election, four-year term (vote for one): Dana Solida (R), 156 votes.

Inspector of Election, four-year term (vote for one): Janet Troutman (R), 154 votes.

Ten write-in votes were reported for Constable, six-year term.

Salem Township

Supervisor, six-year term (vote for one): Eric B. Sherman (R), 256 votes.

Auditor, six-year term (vote for one): Kendra Barnett (R), 250 votes.

Tax Collector, four-year term (vote for one): Kimberly J. Wyman (R), 266 votes.

Constable, six-year term (vote for one): Marcia Rossman (R), 248 votes.

Judge of Election, four-year term (vote for one): Steve Hepfl (R), 268 votes.

Inspector of Election, four-year term (vote for one): R. Scott Sheffer (R) 213 votes to Pam Smith (D) 61 votes.

Shippenville Borough

Mayor, four-year term (vote for one): Eric Sterner (R), 94 votes.

Council, four-year term (vote for four): Linda H. Duffee (R), 83 votes.

One write-in vote was reported for Auditor, six-year term; 0 write-in votes were reported for Auditor, four-year term; 0 write-in votes were reported for Auditor, two-year term; 6 write-in votes were reported for Tax Collector, four-year term; 5 write-in votes were reported for Constable, six-year term; 6 write-in votes were reported for Judge of Election, four-year term; and 2 write-in votes were reported for Inspector of Election, four-year term.

Sligo Borough

Mayor, four-year term (vote for one): Jeremy Shumaker (R), 119 votes.

Council, four-year term (vote for four): Sherry Laughlin (R), 114 votes; Charles W. Marsh (R), 69 votes; and Tyler Smith (R), 106 votes.

Tax Collector, four-year term (vote for one): Dianne L. Conaway (R), 116 votes.

Constable, six-year term (vote for one): Kyle Klein (R), 114 votes.

Inspector of Election, four-year term (vote for one): Debbie McDowell (R), 129 votes.

Two write-in votes were reported for Auditor, six-year term; 1 write-in vote was reported for Auditor, two-year term; and 10 write-in votes were reported for Judge of Election, four-year term.

St. Petersburg Borough

Mayor, four year term (vote for one): Vince P. Forsythe (D/R), 65 votes.

Council, four-year term (vote for three): Thomas J. Courson (R), 58 votes.

Tax Collector, four-year term (vote for one): Sue Ann Sheakley (D), votes.

Inspector of Election, four-year term (vote for one): M. Elaine Fisher (D), 64 votes.

Ten write-in votes were reported for Auditor, six-year term; five write-in votes were reported for Constable, four-year term; and 10 write-in votes were reported for Judge of Election, four-year term.

Strattanville Borough

Mayor, four-year term (vote for one): Harold Randy Davis (R), 105 votes.

Council, four-year term (vote for four): Donna Reinsel (D), 54 votes; LeAnn Bowser (R), 76 votes; Dusty Davis (R), 81 votes; Robert “Bob” Rawson (R), 72 votes.

Auditor, six-year term (vote for one): Peggy Corte (R), 114 votes.

Tax Collector, four-year term (vote for one): Patricia Lewis (R), 112 votes.

Judge of Election, four-year term (vote for one): Lois Jaquish (R), 110 votes.

Inspector of Election, four-year term (vote for one): Rebecca Jaquish (R), 109 votes.

Eleven write-in votes were reported for Constable, six-year term.

Toby Township

Supervisor, six-year term (vote for one): Thomas D. Gilhousen (R), 153 votes.

Tax Collector, four-year term (vote for one): Michele McKinney (R), 163 votes.

Judge of Election, four-year term (vote for one): Kelly Barger (R), 155 votes.

Inspector of Election, four-year term (vote for one): Marilyn George (R), 154 votes.

Eighteen write-in votes were reported for Auditor, six-year term; and 7 write-in votes were reported for Constable, six-year term.

Washington Township

Supervisor, six-year term (vote for one): Thomas G. Maher (R), 152 votes, with 232 write-in votes reported.

Tax Collector, four-year term (vote for one): Beverly Burris (R), 183 votes.

Judge of Elections, four-year term (vote for one): Suzanne Daum (R), 394 votes.

Inspector of Elections, four-year term (vote for one): Margaret Siegel (R), 396 votes.

Twenty-six write-in votes were reported for Auditor, six-year term; 30 write-in votes were reported for Auditor, four-year term; and 22 write-in votes were reported for Constable, six-year term.

School Board Directors

Allegheny-Clarion Valley

Region III, four-year term (vote for one): Kelly Terwilliger (D/R), 188 votes.

Region IV, four-year term (vote for one) Brady Feicht (D/R), 62 votes.

Clarion Area

School Director, four-year term (vote for four): Shane C. Kriebel (D/R), 933 votes; Julie McCormick (D/R), 887 votes; Zachary Shekell (R), 876 votes; John P. Troese (D), 593 votes; and Braxton A. White (D/R), 884 votes.

Clarion-Limestone

Region I, four-year term (vote for one): Hannah Allison (D/R), 225 votes to Gary L. Sproul (D/R), 407 votes.

Region II, four-year term (vote for two): Christopher Boozer (R), 397 votes; Kathy Henry (D), 269 votes; and David Louder (D/R), 324 votes.

Region III, four-year term (vote for one): Bryan D. Huwar (D/R), 95 votes.

Keystone

Region I, four-year term (vote for one): Stacey Thompson (D/R), 300 votes, with 263 write-in votes reported.

Region II, four-year term (vote for one): Randy Burr II (R), 291 votes, with 400 write-in votes reported.

Region III, four-year term (vote for two): Trisha Dixon, (R), 337 votes ; John R. Slagle (R), 609 votes; 597 write-in votes were reported.

North Clarion

Region I, four-year term (vote for two): Winfield Lutz (R), 335 votes; and Thomas Phillips (D/R), 219 votes.

Region II, four-year term (vote for one): Rick Best (R), 216 votes.

Region III, four-year term (vote for one): Jeff Barron (R), 380 votes.

Redbank Valley

Region II, four-year term (vote for one): Darren Bain (D/R), 253 votes; and Mitchell Blose (D/R), 373 votes.

Region III, four-year term (vote for two): Heidi L. Byers (R), 284 votes; Linda J. Ferringer (D), 143 votes; Clay Kennemuth (D), 87 votes; and John Kimmel (R), 343 votes.

Union

School Director, four-year term (vote for four): John Creese (D/R), 309 votes; Kenneth Walter (D/R), 367 votes; and Adam Vogle (D/R), 575 votes; and Lisa M. Norbert (R), 608 votes.

School Director, two-year term (vote for one): Jeff Shirey (D/R), 605 votes.

Judicial Retention elections

The following is a preview of the four judicial retention elections on all ballots in the general election.

All judges, except magisterial judges, in Pennsylvania face retention elections following their initial term. The judges do not compete against another candidate, but rather voters are given a “yes” or “no” choice on whether to keep the judge in office for another term.

If a judge receives more yes votes than no votes, they are retained. Otherwise, there will be a vacancy on the court after the expiration of the judge’s term.

Superior Court Retention

John T. Bender, 4,510 yes votes to 2,804 no votes.

Mary Jane Bowes, 4,544 yes votes to 2,767 no votes.

Commonwealth Court Renention

Anne Covey, 4,552 yes votes to 2,757 no votes.

Renee Cohn Jubelirer, 4,461 yes votes to 2,814 no votes.

