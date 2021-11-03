MacBeth, Aaron, Schmader, Roberts in the Lead for Clarion Borough Council Seats

CLARION BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – Unofficial results in the 2021 Clarion County Municipal Election show Keaton MacBeth, Benjamin Aaron, Patty Schmader, and Rachel Roberts in the lead for the four contested Clarion Borough Council seats.

(Pictured above, from top, left to right: Keaton MacBeth, Benjamin Aaron, Rachel Roberts, Patty Schmader, Cassie Schwalm, Kirk Jacobson, Cybill Reed, and Ace (Andy) Montana)

As of late Tuesday evening, incumbent Keaton MacBeth leads the pack of candidates for the four contested seats on the Clarion Borough Council with 340 votes. Incumbent Benjamin Aaron comes in second with 330 votes, challenger Patty Schmader third with 321 votes, and incumbent Rachel Roberts fourth with 312 votes.

Among the remaining candidates, Andy “Ace” Montana came in next with 309 votes, followed by Kirk Jacobson with 304 votes. Cassie Schwalm was next with 273 votes, and Cybill Reed has 215 votes. There are also six unresolved write-in votes.

The race for the contested seats may still not be over, though, as election officials will continue to process mail-in votes tomorrow, and official results will be released after all of the votes, including write-in votes, have been certified.

The four seats up for election on Clarion Borough Council are for four (4) year terms. Candidates of any political party may fill the seats.

The current Clarion Borough Council Members are Carol Lapinto (R), Benjamin Aaron (R), Zachary Garbarino (R), Keaton MacBeth (R), Rachel Roberts (D), Brenda Sanders Dede (D), and Rose Logue (D).

Logue declined to run for reelection this year, leaving her spot open while and Aaron (R), MacBeth (R), and Roberts (D) ran to retain their positions.

Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.