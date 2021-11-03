Cochran Re-Elected as Knox Mayor

KNOX BOROUGH (EYT) – As of late Tuesday evening, Richard Cochran led Melissa Wolfe with 233 votes to 74 votes with 100 percent of votes tabulated in the Knox Borough mayor’s race, according to unofficial results.

With no write-in votes reported, Cochran will most likely win handily against challenger Wolfe.

Cochran is the Republican candidate and incumbent mayor, previously being selected to the position by the borough council in May of 2017 following the passing of Mayor Frank Agnello.

Cochran is a lifelong resident of Knox. He is currently employed by Structural Modulars, Inc., having worked with them for close to 30 years, currently as a sales representative. He is also the president of the Knox Fire Company.

Melissa Wolfe is the Democratic candidate for Knox Borough Mayor.

Wolfe is a member of the Knox Horsethief Committee, serving as its secretary for the last seven years. She has also been part of the Knox Civic Club since 1999 and served as both president and vice-president.

Additionally, she volunteers at the Knox Public Library and is an active member of the Knox United Methodist Church, helping out with many of their activities such as vacation Bible school, craft night, and kids’ club.

