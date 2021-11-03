With Over 1,200 Write-In Votes, Keystone School Board Races Remain Up in the Air

KNOX BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – As of late Tuesday evening, 1,260 write-in votes were reported in the three Keystone School Board precincts leaving much uncertainty in the hotly contested races.

(Pictured above, top to bottom, left to right: Trisha Dixon, John Slagle, Buck Weaver, Randy Burr, Jason Say, Stacey Thompson and Jason McMillen)

Results as of 11:26 on Tuesday night report Randy Burr (D/R) with 291 votes and 400 write-in votes in Keystone Region II (Licking/Beaver/Callensburg).

In Keystone Region III (Elk/Ashland/Shippenville), 609 votes are reported for John Slagle (R), 337 for Trisha Dixon (R), and 597 write-ins.

However, in Keystone Region I (Knox/Salem), Stacey Thompson (D/R) seems likely to hold off a write-in challenge with 300 votes cast for her and 263 write-ins.

The Keystone School Board races have been a focus of great controversy recently, as a slate of three write-in candidates sought to upset the established order at Keystone, drawing on the large discontent with the statewide mask mandate in schools.

Jason Say (Licking/Beaver/Callensburg), Jason McMillen (Knox/Salem), and Buck Weaver (Elk/Ashland/Shippenville) present a united front for what Say calls “local control” of schools.

Say was running against Burr, Weaver against Dixon, and McMillen against Thompson.

It seems Thompson has proven to be the most resilient of the three incumbents, with 100 percent of precincts reported in Region I.

Thompson has served on the Keystone School Board for 12 years and is currently the treasurer of the board. In addition, she has taken an active part in school governance and activities.

Burr has been on the board for eight years and is active in his community and various other organizations.

Dixon has served eight years on the board and is involved in a wide range of organizations and activities.

Say is the owner and host of Wired Outdoors, a YouTube and television program dedicated to hunting.

McMillen is the General Manager at Champion Home Builders, while Weaver is the owner of Ritner Pools and Spas in Cranberry.

