7-Day Weather Forecast for Clarion County

Thursday, November 4, 2021 @ 12:11 AM

Posted by Joanne Bauer

A look at the 7-day weather forecast for the Clarion County area.

Today – Patchy fog between 7am and 9am. Otherwise, mostly sunny, with a high near 46. Calm wind.

Tonight – Mostly clear, with a low around 24. Calm wind.

Friday – Sunny, with a high near 47. Calm wind.

Friday Night – Clear, with a low around 26. Calm wind.

Saturday – Sunny, with a high near 53. Calm wind becoming south around 6 mph in the afternoon.

Saturday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 29.

Sunday – Sunny, with a high near 56.

Sunday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 35.

Monday – Sunny, with a high near 60.

Monday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 39.

Tuesday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 57.

Tuesday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 41.

Wednesday – Partly sunny, with a high near 57.


