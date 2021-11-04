Adrian I. Baker, 58, of Franklin, passed away in the early morning hours of Tuesday, November 2, 2021 at UPMC Northwest in Seneca.

Born March 20, 1963 in Jacksonville, FL, she was the daughter of the late Raymond and Mary Jo (Hunter) Thornton.

After high school, Adrian went on to earn her Bachelor’s degree at Clarion University.

She was married to Gary L. “Gig” Baker; he preceded her in death on July 11, 2017.

Adrian devoted her time to being a Nurse at UPMC Northwest in Seneca, helping patients and doctors with her skills and care.

She spent her spare time showering her grandchildren and her Dachshund, Lowrider, with love and affection.

Left to cherish her memory is her son, Robert L. Montgomery and his significant other, Trisha, of Franklin; her daughter, Jayma Marbich and her husband, Daniel, of Polk; her step-daughter, Ashley Stafiej and her husband, Mike, of Pittsburgh; her seven grandchildren, Kooper and Tucker Montgomery, both of Franklin, Ethan and Ella Marbich, both of Polk, and Evan, Jacob, and Callie Stafiej, all of Pittsburgh; her two sisters, April Yankwitt, and Althea Via; her two half-sisters, Ramona Waibel and Patricia Gonzales; and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents and husband, Adrian was preceded in death by her infant grandson, Gunner Montgomery; and by her sister, Ava Maddox.

Family and friends will be received on Friday, November 5, 2021 at the Gardinier-Warren Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc., 1315 Chestnut Street, Franklin, PA 16323, from 2 pm to 4 pm and 6 pm to 8 pm.

Funeral services for Adrian will be held at the funeral home on Saturday, November 6, 2021 beginning at 11 am, with Reverend Darrell Greenawalt, pastor of the Christ United Methodist Church, officiating.

She will be laid to rest in Morrison Cemetery.

To send cards, online condolences, or for more information, family and friends are invited to visit www.gardinierwarrenfh.com.

