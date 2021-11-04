Audrey L. Hickman, 91, of Oil City, PA., passed away Wednesday Nov. 3, 2021 at Oakwood Heights after an extended illness.

Born Dec. 15, 1929 in Franklin, PA., she was the daughter of the late Ralph B. & Irene Manross McCool.

Audrey graduated from Rocky Grove High School.

A Homemaker, she had worked at the Holiday Inn.

She was married on June 26, 1948 in Oil City to David T. Hickman Jr. and he preceded her in death on Sept. 17, 2018.

Audrey enjoyed gardening, needlework and music.

She is survived by four children; Karen L. Sumoske & her husband Arthur of Cooperstown, Debbie I. Williams & her husband Earl of Erie, Susan M. McCauley & her husband Donald of Dubois, David W. Hickman & his wife Bernadette of Temple, TX; and the following grandchildren; Kelly Slagle, Denise & Dennis Kuberry, Eric Slagle & his wife Denise, Scott Sumoske, Shannon Sumoske, Kasey Roser, Carrie Yowell and michael Hickman; great grandchildren; Shane Kuberry, Rachel Kuberry, Colette Slagle, Ethan Slagle, Kennedy Mason, Corey Mason, Jacob Roser and Jordan Roser as well as several great great grandchildren.

She is also survived by a sister, Janet Cornell of Franklin.

In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by a sister Esther Gilmore

There will be no viewing or visitation.

Funeral Services will be private.

Interment will be in Lamey Cemetery.

The Reinsel Funeral Home & Crematory is in charge of the arrangements.

Memorials may be made to the Alzheimers Association, Oakwood Heights or to the Venango County Humane Society

Condolences may be sent at www.reinselfuneralhome.com.

