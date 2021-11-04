Bernadine R. “Bernie” Stephens, 95, of Rimersburg, passed away early Wednesday morning, November 3, 2021 at Country Springs in Sligo, where she resided for the past 6 years.

She was born on April 2, 1926 in Madison Township, Armstrong County; a daughter of the late Albert H. and Anna L. Lorenze Cravenor.

Bernie was a 1945 graduate of Kittanning High School.

She married Patrick R. Stephens on August 15, 1945, who preceded her in death.

Bernie owned and operated the former Stephens Grocery Store on Lawsonham Street in Rimersburg.

She also worked at the Post Office in Rimersburg for numerous years.

Bernie was a member of the Saint Richards Catholic Church and Rosary Society in Rimersburg.

She was also a member of the Lioness Club of Rimersburg.

Bernie enjoyed participating in all of the activities at Country Springs, especially bingo.

In her earlier years, Bernie loved to square dance with her husband and go on cruises.

She is survived by her children, Penelope “Penny” Coradi and her husband, Bill, of Rimersburg, PA, Michael Stephens and his wife, Fran, of Washington, PA, and Mary Ann Fye of Pensacola, FL; 5 grandchildren, Bill Coradi and his wife, Nicole, Patrick Coradi and his wife, Amanda, Aaron Stephens and his wife, Teri, Ian Stephens and his wife, Kristen, and Corey Fye; and 11 great grandchildren, Rainha Stephens, Chandler Brill, Astrid Stephens, Orion Stephens, DJ Shaffer, Caidence Stephens, Leo Coradi, Mya Coradi, Luke Coradi, Owen Coradi, and Mason Coradi.

Bernie is also survived by her sister, Jean Smith of Rimersburg and a son-in-law, Randy Fye of Alabama.

In addition to her parents and husband, Bernie was preceded in death by her granddaughter, Gretchen Coradi.

Family and friends will be received from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. and 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Sunday, November 7, 2021 at the Burns Funeral Home & Crematorium, Inc. in Rimersburg.

Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. on Monday, November 8, 2021 at the Saint Richards Catholic Church in Rimersburg with Rev. Guillermo Diaz presiding.

Interment will follow in the Saint Eusebius Cemetery.

Online condolences can be viewed by visiting www.rvburnsfuneralhome.com.

