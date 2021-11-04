Butler Health System Clarion Hospital Offering Special Vaccine Clinics for Ages 5-11

CLARION, Pa. – Butler Health System (BHS) has welcomed the announcement that Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) have authorized the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for children aged 5 to 11 years old and will be offering special vaccination clinics for 5-11 year olds at both Clarion Hospital and Butler Memorial Hospital.

(Photo by Dave Cyphert of ProPoint Media Photography)

This age range receives a lower dose of vaccine than for adults or children 12 and up. Like for adults, vaccination involves two shots, 21 days apart.

A parent or legal guardian must accompany the child to the vaccination clinic, and stay with the child through the observation period (15-30 minutes after vaccination). A parent or legal guardian will need to bring the child back for the second dose three weeks later; this appointment will be scheduled at time of first vaccination.

Appointments for first doses may be scheduled via the BHS website (https://www.butlerhealthsystem.org/CoronaVirus/COVID19-Vaccine-Scheduling.aspx); additional, future vaccine clinic dates will be posted here as well.

Please note: at this time, these pediatric-dosed vaccines WILL NOT be available at the general COVID-19 vaccine clinics, only at these specific clinics. If this changes, an announcement will be found on the website above.

BHS continues to encourage everyone eligible to receive their COVID-19 vaccine, as well as boosters if appropriate.

Vaccinations for employees and members of the community can be scheduled at the above website, too. The Crossroads vaccination clinic handles all BMH vaccinations for people 12 years old and up; appointments are also available at the Clarion Hospital clinic.

Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.