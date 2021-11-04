Charges Filed After Area Man Gives False Name During Traffic Stop in Clarion

CLARION BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – Charges have been filed against an Oil City man who reportedly gave a false name during a traffic stop in Clarion.

Court documents indicate the Clarion Borough Police Department on Friday, October 29, filed criminal charges against 44-year-old David Veljean McMunn.

According to a criminal complaint, around 10:45 p.m. on October 14, Clarion Borough Police initiated a traffic stop on a truck that was pulling a trailer with no rear lights illuminated.

When police asked the driver for his information, he stated he didn’t have it with him, and when asked if he had a valid driver’s license, he reportedly stated he did. He indicated the truck belonged to his brother, David McMunn, and gave another name as his name. However, when police attempted to look up his driver’s license, they were unable to find it. When they asked the driver his name and date of birth again, he gave a different date of birth, which still turned up with no record. However, when they ran the name without the date of birth, they found records with a different date of birth.

The driver was then informed that police were conducting an investigation due to the difficulty with his identity. He was informed that if he did not give his correct name, he would be arrested for false identification given to law enforcement. However, he reportedly still insisted the name he had given police was correct.

Police then checked the JNET system and found the driver did resemble the man whose name he gave, but not close enough. Police then ran David McMunn‘s information and the photo of McMunn was a match for the driver.

McMunn was then placed under arrest, and police found he also had approximately 24 warrants out for his arrest and was driving on a suspended license, according to the complaint.

The complaint notes that during a search incident to arrest, police also found McMunn was in possession of a pill bottle belonging to another known man that contained 37 penicillin pills. McMunn reportedly told police he got them from the known man and had “forgot” to return them to him. He was also found to be in possession of one half-strip of Buprenorphine and Naloxone sublingual film, a schedule III prescription, that wasn’t found in a proper container. McMunn had no proof that it was prescribed to him by a doctor.

According to the complaint, police then also found a pill bottle on the driver’s side floor of the vehicle McMunn was driving that was unreadable, but contained 15 green/orange pills identified as Fluoxetine, a non-scheduled pill, according to the complaint.

The following charges were filed against McMunn through Magisterial District Judge Duane L. Quinn’s office on October 29:

– False Identification to Law Enforcement Officer, Misdemeanor 3

– Possession of Controlled Substance, Misdemeanor

– Drive While Operator Privilege is Suspended or Revoked, Summary

– No Rear Lights, Summary

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, November 30, with Judge Quinn presiding.

