Charles J. “Chuck” Lutz, 61, of St. Petersburg, passed away unexpectedly at Clarion Hospital on Tuesday, November 2, 2021 following a brief illness.

Charles was born in Callensburg on May 21, 1960.

He was the son of the late James and Audrey Brenneman Lutz.

He was a graduate of Keystone High School.

Chuck was a truck driver for many years and was mostly recently employed by Joy and later Komatsu.

He enjoyed hunting with his dogs, fishing, tinkering in his garage, and most especially the company of his grandchildren, whom he adored.

He is survived by his wife of 43 years, Deborah L. Toy Lutz; four children, Michael J. Toy and his wife, Ashley, of Lamartine, Joshua S. Lutz and his fiance, Casey, of Emlenton, Adam J. Lutz and his wife, Samantha, of Wampum, and Jessica L. Lutz and her fiance, Randell, of Parker; his grandchildren, Janelle, Chloe, Kayleigh, Roen, Ava, Sage, Gavin, Michael, Jamison, Isaiah, Cash, Landon, and Quinn; two sisters, Cindy Mong and her husband, Ralph “Sonny” of Emlenton and Virginia Kerschbaumer of East Brady; an uncle, Bruce Dixson; very close friends, Lynn and Beth Mengus of Roaring Springs, as well as a number of brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, cousins, and many other friends.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Becky.

Friends will be received at the Hile Funeral Home Inc., 802 Grove Street, St. Petersburg, from 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. Saturday.

A funeral service will follow from the funeral home at 1:00 p.m. with the Rev. Dan Myers, officiating.

Memorial contributions may be made to The St. Petersburg Volunteer Fire Co., PO Box 81, St. Petersburg, PA 16054.

Condolences may be sent by visiting www.hilefh.com.

