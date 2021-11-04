Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Spinach & Turkey Turnovers

Serve this recipe as a main meal or an appetizer!

Ingredients

1-1/2 teaspoons olive oil

2 green onions, chopped



1 garlic clove, minced1/2 teaspoon dried rosemary, crushed1/4 teaspoon dried thyme1 cup cubed cooked turkey1 package (10 ounces) frozen chopped spinach, thawed and squeezed dry1/2 cup shredded Monterey Jack cheese1/4 cup turkey gravy1/4 teaspoon salt1/4 teaspoon pepper1 package (17.3 ounces) frozen puff pastry, thawed1 large egg, lightly beaten1 tablespoon water

Sauce:

1 cup whole-berry cranberry sauce

1/4 cup orange juice

1 tablespoon grated orange zest

Directions

-Preheat oven to 400°. In a large skillet, heat oil over medium-high heat. Add green onions, garlic, rosemary, and thyme; cook and stir for one minute. Remove from heat. Stir in turkey, spinach, cheese, gravy, salt, and pepper.

-Unfold puff pastry; cut each sheet into four squares. Transfer to greased baking sheets. Spoon turkey mixture onto the center of each square. In a small bowl, whisk egg and water; brush over the edges of the pastry. Fold one corner of dough diagonally over filling, forming triangles; press edges with a fork to seal. Brush tops with egg mixture. Bake 12-14 minutes or until golden brown.

-Meanwhile, in a small saucepan, combine cranberry sauce and orange juice. Bring to a boil; cook and stir 3-4 minutes or until slightly thickened. Stir in orange zest. Serve with turnovers.

Do you want to have your recipe featured as the Clarion County Recipe of the day? If the answer is yes, the process is quick and easy! Simply email your recipe to [email protected] with “Clarion County Recipe of the Day” as the subject. Also, we’d love for you to include a fun picture of the dish you’re sharing. Make your recipe famous today!

