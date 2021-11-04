Clarion County YMCA Debuts ‘Everyone Swims’ Program for Local Schools



CLARION, Pa. – Youth from the Clarion Area School District are learning an important life skill thanks to area donors who have contributed to the Michael A. Constantino Swim Lesson Scholarship Fund and the United Way of Clarion County.

(Pictured above: Clarion Area School District third grade students are the first to participate in ‘Everyone Swims’ at the YMCA. Third-grade students are pictured with their teacher, Jessica Gourley, and staff member Jessica Kildoo. Melissa Fulton, Executive Director United Way of Clarion County, and Katie Roth, Clarion County YMCA Wellness & Aquatics Director are also pictured.)

Everyone Swims is a new program offered to local schools through the Clarion County YMCA. The idea is that everyone, regardless of income or circumstance, can learn how to swim. The program allows every student at one grade level to learn important swimming skills at the YMCA. The idea is, eventually, every student that graduates from participating school districts will know how to swim.

Clarion Area School District third grade students are the first to participate in the ‘Everyone Swims’ program at the YMCA. Each class participates in a nine-week session of swim lessons.

“I am grateful that we have such a wonderful community asset as the YMCA. The partnerships and opportunities for our students to access a state-of-the-art facility is something we want to continue to grow,” said Dr. Joe Carrico, Superintendent of Clarion Area School District.

“The working relationship between the District and the YMCA administration and staff has been and continues to be student-focused, healthy, and very productive. Our seventh graders get to spend a day at the YMCA and also get a free one-year membership. Many local students, not just Clarion Area, benefit tremendously from the youth programs offered by the YMCA. They are a tremendous asset for our district, families, and community,” Dr. Joe Carrico explained.

In 2019, the YMCA started a Swim Lesson Scholarship Fund in the name of Michael Constantino, a local Clarion Area Elementary Student who lost his life in a tragic drowning accident in 2004. Michael was a vibrant seven-year-old who loved helping others. With the support of Michael’s parents, Kim and Dave Constantino, the fund has grown enough to help impact students at local schools.

With help from local people, businesses, friends of the Constantino family, and multiple loved ones, Michael’s legacy lives on through a scholarship fund that is impacting youth across Clarion County.

Additionally, the YMCA has hung a memorial bell inside the new Clarion County YMCA Aquatics Center in memory of Michael Constantino. Everyone who is able to swim the full 25 yard length of the pool for the first time is invited to “Ring the Bell” in Michael Constantino’s memory. Since it was hung, just a few months ago, dozens of kids have rung the bell.

“We are pleased to offer a program that can be so impactful in the community,” said Jesse Kelley, Clarion County YMCA Branch Director.

“All children should know how to swim, regardless of income or family circumstance. Learning to swim can boost a child’s confidence and be rewarding,” said Kelley.

After noticing the YMCA swim lessons were not reaching all kids, the YMCA staff put their heads together to find a way.

“Transportation was a major issue in getting kids to the YMCA,” said Kelley.

The YMCA has offered the ‘Everyone Swims’ School-based Swim Lesson Program to other local schools. There are costs involved to the schools but the lessons are mostly funded through the Michael Constantino Swim Lesson Scholarship Fund and the United Way.

“The program is funded in part by United Way of Clarion County through their annual community impact grant awarded to member agencies of the United Way. We apply for it every year and we wanted to really ‘unite together’ with their mission – and what better way to do that than offer a life-saving program that would be available to every child regardless of income. United way awards us the annual amount based on funds available,” said Jesse Kelley, YMCA Branch Director.

“We hope to partner with more schools because every child in Clarion County should have this opportunity,” said Kelley.

More information about the ‘Everyone Swims” program can be obtained by contacting Katie Roth, YMCA Wellness & Aquatics Director, at [email protected]

About the Michael A. Constantino Scholarship Fund

The Michael A. Constantino Swim Lesson Scholarship Fund was established in 2019 and provides swim lessons to youth with low income or family circumstances that may prevent them from learning to swim.

Scholarship assistance is available through the Clarion County YMCA. Parents can fill out an application requesting help with any level of swim lessons for youth ages 2-17. Financial documentation is required, and the award is based on need.

Youth may apply for a swim lesson scholarship at any time.

Make a Donation to the Michael A. Constantino Scholarship Fund

Your donation can save lives!

Support the Michael A. Constantino Swim Lesson Scholarship Fund and change lives in Clarion County!

Businesses and individuals can give to this program four ways:

Give at the YMCA Member Service Desk.

Call 814-764-3400 to give by phone.

Give online at www.clarioncountyymca.org/michael-constantino-scholarship-fund.

Mail your gift to: Michael Constantino Memorial, c/o CLARION COUNTY YMCA, 499 Mayfield Road, Clarion, PA 16214.

For More Information

For more information about the Clarion County and Y programs, please visit the YMCA website at www.clarioncountyymca.org, call 814-764-3400, and follow the Y on Facebook.

(Article submitted by Michelle Murray, Marketing & Membership Director, Clarion County YMCA, Oil City YMCA, and YMCA Camp Coffman)

Clarion County YMCA and exploreClarion.com have partnered to provide the community with YMCA News. This is an exclusive article only found on exploreClarion.com

