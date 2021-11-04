Clarion Rotary Learns about the Career of Pediatric Genetic Counselor

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – On Monday November 1, 25 Rotarians heard from UPMC Children’s Hospital’s Rebecca Clark, a Pediatric Genetics Counselor.

(Pictured: Pediatric Genetics Counselor Rebecca Clark, Rotary President Tom Spence, and Matt Lerch)

Clark is certified by the American Board of Genetic Counseling and licensed by the Pennsylvania State Board of Medicine.

Rebecca originally hails from rural Leechburg, Pa., and graduated third in her class from Kiski Area High School in 2013.

She pursued her higher education at Pennsylvania State University, where she was a double major, earning Bachelor of Science degrees in Biology and Psychology in December 2016.

Two years later, she graduated with her Master of Science in Genetic Counseling from the University of Pittsburgh, a highly competitive program that only accepts 13 students per year.

