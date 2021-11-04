Details of Child Pornography Investigation Involving Local Sex Offender Released

HIGHLAND TWP., Pa. (EYT) – The details of a child pornography investigation involving a Clarion man and convicted sex offender have been released.

Court documents indicate the Clarion-based State Police filed criminal charges against 75-year-old Ronald Lee Barker on Monday, November 1.

According to a criminal complaint, a known woman contacted Clarion-based State Police on November 1 after discovering a printed photo of child pornography on her home computer.

The complaint indicates the woman reported that a few months earlier, she had seen Ronald Barker on a computer looking at pornography. She then confronted Barker about it, and he discarded the computer the following day. The woman stated Barker then asked to use her computer a few days later and told her he would purchase her a new computer.

According to the complaint, the woman told police that Barker is the only one who usually uses that computer and printer and said she now has another one she uses. However, she indicated she turned on the printer connected to Barker’s computer on the morning of November 1, and a picture that was still in the printer queue began printing. Then, when the picture came out, she discovered it was of a female juvenile nude.

The known woman provided the picture that had been printed to police. She also then gave consent for a search and seizure of computer-related items at the home, the complaint indicates.

While police were conducting the search of the residence, Barker returned home. He was then informed about the purpose of the search and questioned.

According to the complaint, Barker admitted to looking at child pornography and also admitted to attempting to print a picture.

Police then conducted a background search on Barker and found that he is also a Tier 3 registered sex offender under Megan’s Law.

A Tier 3 offender is required to register for life.

Barker was arraigned in front of Magisterial District Judge Timothy P. Schill at 5:00 p.m. on November 1 on the following charge:

– Child Pornography, Felony 2

Unable to post $100,000.00 monetary bail, he remains lodged in the Clarion County Jail.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 2:00 p.m. on Tuesday, November 16, with Judge Schill presiding.

According to the Pennsylvania Megan’s Law website, Barker was convicted of Involuntary Deviate Sexual Intercourse and Aggravated Indecent Assault on February 9, 1998.

His registration in Pennsylvania began on October 22, 2003.

