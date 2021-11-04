 

Featured Local Job: Full-Time Production Workers

Thursday, November 4, 2021 @ 03:11 PM

Posted by Tyler Ochs

Colony Factory Crafted Homes, in Shppenville, currently has openings for Production Workers.

Work Schedule:
7:00 a.m. – 3:30 p.m.; ½ hour unpaid lunch, (2) 10 minute breaks, one at 10:00 a.m. and one at 2:00 p.m.

Essential Functions/Job Tasks:

Capable of performing multiple production line positions, such as: installing furnaces and exterior doors, building walls, carrying items throughout the building, installing hot water tanks, etc.

Secondary job functions include: sweeping dust and debris to maintain clean, clear, and unobstructed walkways.

Probationary period of 45 worked days; following probation period, benefits include health, 401k, optional eye and dental coverage, etc.

Must be 18+ years of age.

Job Type: Full-time

Apply in person or online: https://www.indeed.com/jobs?q=production%20worker&l=Shippenville%2C%20PA&vjk=cd8efdeb36d49aee


Tags:

