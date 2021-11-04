Featured Local Job: Part-Time Secretary/ Receptionist

Rimersburg Borough is seeking a part-time secretary to assist and fill in for Borough Secretary as needed

This person would provide phone and in-person reception, prepare written correspondence both mail and email, prepare minutes of Council and Authority meetings, assist with the preparation of

water/sewer bills, receive and record payment of bills, interact with Borough Maintenance workers, and other duties as assigned.

Preferred qualifications:

Type 45 words per minute

Proficient in MS Office Suite including Outlook, Word, Excel

Excellent verbal and written skills

Detail oriented

Courteous

Well- organized

Able to handle multiple projects

Accepting resumes through Monday 11/15/2021.

Mail to or drop off at:

Rimersburg Borough Office

27 Main Street

Rimersburg, PA 16248

