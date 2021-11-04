Featured Local Job: Production Supervisor

Commodore Homes is looking to add to their team of Production Supervisors.

A Production Supervisor is a leader, trainer, and communicator on the production floor and implements procedures to ensure safety, quality, and efficiency within their team.

Responsibilities include:

Overseeing assigned job functions such as carpentry, electrical, drywall, molding, siding, welding, plumbing, final finish, etc

Supervising employees for performance and quality standards

Monitoring employee work performance and making recommendations and following through with corrective actions

Organizing, monitoring, and prioritizing tasks to meet production goals

Maintaining communication between employees and management to ensure procedures and policies are well-understood

Working closely with departments within Commodore including Engineering, Quality Control, Purchasing, and more to ensure our production process is efficient and the homes we make are of great quality

Ensuring compliance with safety and quality standards

Participating in Commodore’s Safety Program by watching for and addressing safety concerns, training and leading employees in safety procedures, and making recommendations and plans to fix any safety issues

Working closely with other supervisors and Production Managers to ensure peak productivity

Skills and Qualifications:

An ideal Supervisor must be highly team-oriented with excellent communication skills and ethics.

Candidates applying to be a Production Supervisor should also show the following skills and qualifications:

Knowledge of manufacturing tools and equipment

Excellent organization, communication, leadership, and interpersonal skills

Problem-solving skills

Strong work ethic

Ability to adhere to production processes

Ability to write reports legibly and accurately

Schedule:

This position is full-time, Monday-Friday, day shift.

Benefits Include:

Health Insurance

Dental Insurance

Paid Time Off

Paid Holidays

401k with company matching

Company Paid for Life Insurance

FSA

Long Term Disability

Salary:

Salary range starting at $45,000/year, commensurate with experience.

TO APPLY:

Applications are accepted via Indeed/Glassdoor or apply in person at 20898 Paint Blvd, Shippenville, PA 16254. Applicants can also call 814-226-9210 for an email to send resumes to.

About Commodore:

Commodore Homes of Pennsylvania is a division of Commodore Homes which is one of the largest modular and manufactured home builders in North America, with multiple divisions and sales in over 35 states. Commodore Homes has consistently ranked as one of the largest home builders in the Northeast, Mid-Atlantic, and Midwest United States, and prides itself on a long-term stable workforce, with skilled craftspeople dedicated to building homes.

Their longevity and success are based on a few simple beliefs:

Build a great home at a fair price, creating affordable quality for our homeowners

Work with the best builders and retailers, and help them be successful

Provide their employees with the best tools, training, and support for a satisfying career

