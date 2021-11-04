Featured Local Job: Union Production Employees

Commodore Homes is looking for motivated individuals with a great work ethic.

Candidates with or without experience are encouraged to apply and join their team to start a fulfilling career. This is an excellent opportunity to learn new skills and trades as on-the-job training is provided for all of their production positions.

This candidate would have the opportunity to learn about and work in various functions of residential manufactured home construction including the following:

Carpentry

Electrical

Plumbing

Welding

Siding

Carpet Laying

Cabinet Building

Forklift Operating

And More

Skills and Qualifications:

An ideal Production Employee will be dependable, team-oriented, safety-conscious, and enjoy working with their hands.

Candidates applying should also show the following skills and qualifications:

Ability to follow directions accurately

Attention to detail and organization skills

Efficiency

Good time management skills

Schedule:

This position is full-time, Monday-Friday, day shift.

Benefits Include:

Paid time off including vacation and personal

Company Paid Pension Contributions

401K

Health Insurance

Dental Insurance

Company Paid Life Insurance

Company Paid AD&D Insurance

10 Paid Holidays

Safety Incentive Program

Longevity Pay

Salary:

After a 45 day probationary period, the hourly rate is based on the union contract incentive system; the last five months’ average was $26.40/hour.

TO APPLY:

Applications are accepted via Indeed/Glassdoor or apply in person at 20898 Paint Blvd, Shippenville, PA 16254. Applicants can also call 814-226-9210 for an email to send resumes to.

About Commodore:

Commodore Homes of Pennsylvania is a division of Commodore Homes which is one of the largest modular and manufactured home builders in North America, with multiple divisions and sales in over 35 states. Commodore Homes has consistently ranked as one of the largest home builders in the Northeast, Mid-Atlantic, and Midwest United States, and prides itself on a long-term stable workforce, with skilled craftspeople dedicated to building homes.

Their longevity and success are based on a few simple beliefs:

Build a great home at a fair price, creating affordable quality for our homeowners

Work with the best builders and retailers, and help them be successful

Provide their employees with the best tools, training, and support for a satisfying career

