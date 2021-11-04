GANT: DuBois Man Accused of Sexually Assaulting 3 Boys

DUBOIS, Pa. (GANT) – A DuBois man is accused of sexually assaulting three young boys.

(This article was provided by our News Partner GantDaily.com.)

Jason White, 57, is charged by DuBois City police with rape of child, involuntary deviate sexual intercourse with child (two counts), sexual assault, indecent assault-person less than 13 years (three counts) and corruption of minors (three counts), all felonies.

According to the affidavit of probable cause filed on Nov. 2, the criminal investigation began after multiple allegations were made against White through the Child Advocacy Center of Clearfield County.

White allegedly sexually assaulted a 5-year-old boy multiple times sometime in 2020, as well as a 6-year-old boy in the summertime that same year at a DuBois apartment.

White was interviewed by police Aug. 23 and though he denied the allegations and claimed they were part of a conspiracy against him, he did admit to having sexually assaulted another boy, who was 11 or 12 years old, a year or two earlier.

Online court documents indicate White is being held in Clearfield County Jail without bail because he’s a threat to society. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 10 a.m. Friday at the DuBois magistrate’s office.

Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.