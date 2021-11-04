 

George M. Keller

Thursday, November 4, 2021 @ 07:11 AM

Posted by Ashley Eck

imgonline-com-ua-FrameBlurred-UYdD2rVLN5George M. Keller, age 78 of Denton, Maryland and formerly of Frogtown, Clarion County, passed away Thursday, October 28, 2021, after a brief illness.

Born April 4, 1943, he was the son of the late George Keller and Leah Love Keller Males and was a member of the 1961 graduating class of Redbank Valley High School.

George enjoyed auto body repair and was the owner of Fairmount Auto Wrecking and Clarion County Auto Sales in Frogtown before relocating to Denton, Maryland to be with his children.

He also enjoyed watching western movies on TV.

George leaves behind his wife, Connie Keller, two daughters, Paula Keller and Sharon Keller, and one son, Keith Keller, all of Denton, Maryland.

In addition to his parents, George was preceded in death by his stepfather, Merle Males.

Family and friends are invited to attend graveside services at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, November 6, 2021, at the Salem Cemetery, 8274 Olean Trail, Fairmount City (Frogtown). Reverend David Westover will officiate over the services.

A Celebration of Life will be held from 2:00-4:00 p.m. Saturday at the Rupert Funeral Home and Cremation Service chapel, 233 Penn Street, New Bethlehem.

Please observe Covid-19 protocols when attending the services.

Online condolences may be sent to George’s family at www.rupertfuneralhomes.com.


