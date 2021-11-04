Gloria “Helen” Stahlman Long passed away on November 2, 2021.

She was born on February 11, 1926, in Memorial Hospital in Buffalo, New York to the late Lewis K. and Verna W. Stahlman.

She was a 50-year member of Mercer United Methodist Church and taught Sunday School.

She married Dr. Vaughn Long on November 29, 1947. He graduated from Des Moines Osteopathic College of Medicine and Surgery in 1956.

They had two children, Dr. Brenton V. Long (Patricia) of Clarion, PA and Douglas R. Long (Vickie) of Sharpsville, PA.

Also surviving are six grandchildren: Dr. Jennifer Stead (Phillip), Bedford, New Hampshire; Matthew Long, Clarion, PA; Melissa Long-Noble (Joshua), Masury, OH; Seth Long (Tracy), Wellsville, PA; Jessica Scardina (Chris), Sharpsville, PA; and Brice Long (Alyssa), Sharpsville, PA.

Surviving is her sister-in-law: Jane Stahlman of Clearwater, FL.

She was a very active person who loved to golf, swim, and read.

She loved all of her grandchildren and great grandchildren.

Helen was also survived by 13 great grandchildren: Charlotte, Hadley & Harrison Stead; Dariann Long; Lydia & Jacob Noble; Kaitlynn & Tristan Long; Garon Quillen, & Wyatt Long; Raymond, Audrey, & Mirna Scardina; Dylan Hershberger & Logan Long.

Preceding her in death is her grandmother: Seba Kline, who was her guardian for 12 years after her mother passed away in 1930; a brother: Louis S. Stahlman; a sister: Mary Louise Kribbs; and her niece: Susan Kribbs.

Visitation will be at Cunningham Funeral Home, Inc., 144 S. Pitt Street, Mercer, PA 16137 on Saturday, November 6, 2021 from 10:00 AM until Noon.

Funeral service for the family will be immediately after visitation at noon at the funeral home with Rev. Brian Keller of Mercer United Methodist Church officiating.

Burial will be at Knox Union Cemetery, Knox, PA.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to either: Mercer United Methodist Church, 250 E. Butler Street, Mercer, PA 16137 or Mercer Public Library, 110 E. Venango Street, Mercer, PA 16137.

Online condolences can be viewed by visiting www.cunninghamfuneralhomeinc.com.

