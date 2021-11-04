Gov. Wolf Applauds CDC Approval of COVID-19 Vaccines for Children Ages 5 through 11

HARRISBURG, Pa. – Governor Tom Wolf and members of the Wolf Administration on Wednesday applauded the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s (CDC) approval on Tuesday of the pediatric Pfizer vaccine for children ages five through 11 and confirms that vaccine providers are ready to administer shots as soon as possible.

“The availability of the new pediatric vaccine is great news in the fight against COVID-19,” Gov. Wolf said. “This will provide comfort for parents, teachers, pediatricians and community members across the commonwealth – knowing that we have a safe and effective way to protect more of our children from COVID-19-related illness.”

Pennsylvania vaccine providers, including pediatricians, primary care physicians, family doctors, pharmacies, large retailers, federally qualified health centers and grocery stores, will be able to schedule appointments and administer the vaccine as soon as possible according to CDC guidance. Many vaccine pre-orders have already been delivered with more expected in the coming days and weeks.

“The pediatric vaccine is safe, and it is highly effective at protecting children against COVID-19-related illness, hospitalization, and death,” Pennsylvania’s Acting Physician General Dr. Denise Johnson said. “Vaccinating children against COVID-19 is the best way to keep families and communities healthy and schools safe.”

“We will continue to encourage all Pennsylvanians to get their COVID-19 vaccine, and we are very excited that we can now include children ​ages 5 and over in that effort,” Acting Secretary of Health Alison Beam said. “To fellow parents I say: If you have a child between 5 and 11, get them vaccinated and give your child the power to safely learn, play and be a kid.”

The CDC recommendation comes after thorough evaluations by the CDC’s Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP) as well as the Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

With parental consent, children ages 5 through 11 may now receive the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine. The Department of Health will continue working with providers across the state to help ensure that the vaccine is available in every community.

Find the nearest COVID-19 vaccine provider at www.Vaccines.gov. Additionally, many health care providers, schools, and community organizations may be planning local vaccine clinics to allow children to receive the vaccine at convenient locations and times over the coming weeks.

Like the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for individuals ages 12 and older, the COVID-19 vaccine for children ages 5 through 11 is administered as a two-dose series, with the second dose coming three weeks after the first. A dose of the Pfizer vaccine for ages 5 through 11 contains one-third the amount of active ingredient compared to the dose for ages 12 and older.

As a reminder, at present, children ages 5 through 11 may only receive the Pfizer 5-11-year-old vaccine; children ages 12 through 17 may only receive the Pfizer 12+ vaccine, and adults age 18 and older may receive the Pfizer 12+ vaccine, Moderna vaccine, or Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

While vaccine appointments may not be immediately available as vaccine providers await the smaller dose of vaccine, supply of the Pfizer BioNTech vaccine ​for ages 5 through 11 is not expected to be a limitation.

