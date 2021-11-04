Lorana “Reenie” Luella (Dittman) Mason, 92 years young, died peacefully on November 2, 2021 at UPMC Northwest in Seneca PA, surrounded by her loving family, following a period of declining health.

Reenie was born February 27, 1929 at the family farm in Rockland PA, the eldest child of Raymond Burdett Dittman and Mary Ellen (Dreibelbis) Dittman.

She attended Maple Hollow one-room school for eight years, walking 1-1/4 miles each way to school.

She then attended Rockland School for four years, graduating in 1947.

Reenie was married to the late Clyde Herman Mason on June 20, 1947, in Kennerdell. Their 73 years of marriage were an inspiration to all.

Reenie worked as the Building Aide for Rockland Elementary School, retiring in 1986 after 18 years.

She operated the Corner Knit Shop, a fabric shop specializing in knit fabric, in Kennerdell from 1971 until 1995.

Reenie is a talented seamstress, having sewn countless outfits for her family over the years.

She is also a legendary dessert-baker, especially well known for her award-winning (and coveted) pies.

She has won countless blue ribbons for her pies, cakes, cookies, vegetables, jams and jellies.

Her pies and cakes have raised thousands of dollars at the Venango County 4-H Auctions.

Reenie and Clyde were avid travelers, having visited every state in the USA except Hawaii, and every Canadian province and territory.

When they weren’t traveling, they supported their children by volunteering for PTA, the Twin City Imperials Booster Club, Prom-to-Dawn Committees, baking cream puffs for play practice, driving near and far to attend parades, concerts, competitions, and making countless trips to pick up kids from yearbook, Boy Scouts, play practice, Pep Band, Drum Corps practice, band practices, and whatever activity they could imagine.

She was also a 35-year volunteer for the Venango County 4-H.

After their children were grown, they continued supporting their grandchildren and great-grandchildren in their activities.

Anyone who has had the good fortune to know Reenie admired her character, generosity, and loving spirit.

She was a long-time member of the Kennerdell Church of God.

She is survived by her three children – Stan (and Cathy) Mason of Kennerdell, Vivian Naome of Boardman OH, and Jennifer (and Bruce) Reissaus of Cranberry Twp PA.

She is also survived by 6 grandchildren – Rebecca (and David) Ferguson, David (and Jenn) Mason, Elizabeth (and Derik) Moore, Russell (and Kara) Naome, Erin Naome, and Diane (and Tim) Crowe, and 10 great-grandchildren – Destany (and Noah) Lilly, Skylar and Madelyn Mason; Olivia and Will Moore; Ella, Sarah and Joshua Naome; Layla Naome, and Lucy and Liam Crowe.

Her “kids”, grandkids and great-grandkids brought great joy to her life.

She is also survived by her brother, Howard Dittman, of Dempseytown PA, and her sister, Marilyn (and Bob) Glenn of Mansfield OH and many, many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Clyde, her parents, and her brothers Fredward Earl Say and Carl Dittman.

Visitation will be held at the Larry E. McKinley Funeral Home, 109 Emlenton Street, in Clintonville PA on Saturday November 6 from 1 – 3 pm, followed by a funeral service at 3 pm.

A bereavement luncheon will follow at the Kennerdell Community Center in Kennerdell.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial donations be made to the Venango County 4-H, 867-B Mercer Rd, Franklin PA 16323.

Friends may email condolences by visiting www.mckinleyfuneralhome.net.

