Lisa Steiner Guides Clarion Forest VNA in First Year as CEO

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – Lisa Steiner brings enthusiasm for local medical options to her job as CEO of the Clarion Forest VNA.

(Photo by Dave Cyphert of ProPoint Media Photography)

(Pictured above: Lisa Steiner, Clarion Forest VNA Chief Executive Officer/Chief Nursing Officer.)

Lisa has 27 years of experience with the VNA in different positions that led to her succeeding long-time director Jill Over when she retired in May of 2020. It has been a busy and challenging time at VNA because of COVID.

It’s also a story of families, her family of husband Glenn, and children Ashley and Tanner, and the family at VNA.

“When Jill left, we just started with COVID,” said Steiner in an interview with exploreClarion.com. “Jill helped me start with the pandemic, and I’ve been dealing with the pandemic ever since she retired.

“A lot of my time, in addition to my regular duties, is spent keeping up with the regulatory alerts from the PA Department of Health, CMS, and OSHA, making sure we are up-to-date with all of the standards.”

Pointing to two large white binders on her desk, Lisa admits she is a “binder person” to keep track of changing regulations. She’s now on her second binder full of alerts and information to educate staff.

Clarion Forest VNA has seen over 160 COVID patients in Clarion, Forest, and Jefferson Counties. VNA is ramping up to deal with more cases. December of 2020 was a spike, and cases were increasing in October of this year,

“I’m just keeping up with the information and keeping the staff safe, in addition to all the other regulatory alerts. I’m in charge of regulations, and when the state comes in, I am the director of home health, hospice. and palliative care.”

Grants Are important

“We’re small and serve a smaller community, but that doesn’t mean that we don’t deserve really good healthcare. I’m committed to that, and I will seek out grants all of the time and look all of the time for grants to make our agency number one. I want to be the best agency out there. We’ve had hard-working people in this community, and they deserve it.”

Staff Is important

“Our agency has been blessed with a phenomenal staff. Nobody has quit thus far because of COVID. We’re anxiously waiting for the CMS and OSHA mandates that are supposed to come out this week for all healthcare providers on mandated vaccine requirements for employees.”

The requirement states that if you receive Medicaid or Medicare dollars, everyone in the building would be mandated to receive a vaccination.

“I’m pleased with our vaccine ratio; we’re at 63 percent. I have a few staff that we’ve interviewed, and they said if there is a mandate, they will get vaccinated. I have several that are undecided, and we’ll wait and see what the requirements state. We obviously will abide by whatever the federal government says.”

The number one reason VNA loses staff in home health and hospice is the documentation requirements for patients.

“I’ve been here 27 years, and the amount of paperwork increases each year, and everything that we have them do is a regulatory requirement. They love it here, but they don’t like the documentation.”

I Love My Staff

Steiner said the best thing about her job is her staff, and if she didn’t have the staff she has now, she wouldn’t have applied for the position.

“When you work for a nonprofit, there is a lot of volunteering that has to be done, and the staff are willing volunteers. Our golf outing is our number one fundraiser for the agency. The staff has stepped up to the plate, and they are there all day long.

“I’m more in charge of regulatory requirements, but the two clinical managers that I have for home health and hospice are really in charge of the patient care, and they know the patients, so I can sleep well at night knowing that I have good staff. My nurses are out at night, and I’m never worried because I know they have the skill set that they need to do a good job.

“Our billers in the business office have been here for over 20 years. They just know what they’re doing. The CFO knows what she’s doing, so I’m surrounded by people I can trust. That makes my job a lot easier.”

“Patients are coming home sicker and sicker, and the average length of stay in a hospital is three days.

“What we’re doing in the homes is unbelievable, and we now offer infusion therapy and oral therapy and complex wound care in the home. The newest trend is Hospital at Home. Hospital care and nursing home care is expensive, and it is cheaper to get care in the home.”

Career Path

It all started for Steiner when she was a junior at North Clarion High School.

“They have a great science program, and in my junior year, it really got my interest,” Steiner explained.

After her 1986 high school graduation, she received a scholarship from Clarion Hospital for her ASN degree. She traveled to Villa Maria College in Erie, now part of Gannon University, to earn the ASN. Lisa wanted to experience a little bit of the city and did her clinical rotations at Saint Vincent in Erie.

Lisa was committed to working two years at Clarion Hospital because of her scholarship, so she was able to start as soon as she graduated and worked in the ICU intensive care. As she completed her two years, thoughts about starting a family also entered the picture, and a friend recommended a look at the VNA.

“I loved intensive care nursing and still do love critical care nursing, but when I started a family, the shift work wasn’t so good. I applied at the VNA when we were located in Knox.”

She was hired and started off as a case manager and field nurse.

“I did that for 20 years, and I’ve had just about every territory, starting off in Rimersburg, Marienville, and then the Clarion area. I was also our Home Health Care Coordinator and a liaison with Clarion Hospital for several years. I would go to the hospital every day, and I would get our referrals for the agency.”

While working at the VNA, she also earned her BSN bachelor’s degree at Clarion University in its online program. She said she was one of the first to do it all online.

Her next step was the Director of Home Health position.

“I thought: maybe it’s time. I had been on the road for 20 years, and it was time for a change. I came into the position thinking I knew the clinical information, but every year the rules changed.

“The director of hospice and I worked very closely together, and when she retired, Jill decided to make it into one position, chief nursing officer, merging home health and hospice. Jill asked me to take that position, and I had to learn a whole new set of regulations because the hospice regulations are different than home health.”

After Jill’s retirement announcement, Lisa applied for the Executive Director position. She had an interview with the board, her first actual job interview in 27 years, so she was a bit nervous.

“The board of directors is heavily involved, and that’s another reason I think that I also applied for the position. Our board of directors are just so embedded into this agency.

“They care about the employees. They care about the employees and care a lot about this agency. They are my employer, but they are so vested and care so much about this agency and the community.”

A family Environment

“The one thing with home health and hospice is it’s very conducive to family life for employees. Work hours are Monday through Friday with one weekend on-call once a month. It’s more conducive and family-friendly. It allowed me to go to all of my kids’ events. It’s a little bit more conducive than working shifts at a hospital.

“A lot of the staff that we have here had young families, and we were all doing the same thing. Raising kids and having a career is not easy. So, the VNA has made that a lot easier for me.

“We’re not standing alone, and I’m still involved working together with hospitals and the nursing homes. It’s a group effort to keep our community healthy and safe.”

One of Largest Employers

“With 82 employees, we’re one of the top employers in Clarion County, and that means a lot to me. I want to keep people in Clarion. If you love hunting and fishing, this is a great place to live, or if you love being in the outdoors. We’ve had people who have moved back here because they liked this area. We have a young nurse who moved away, and she came back; she wants to raise her kids here.

“I have always wanted to be one of the top employers in Clarion County. I mean you want to keep people with a good job, and they’re proud to say where they work.

“We do our best, and we have a really good benefits package. The one thing that we offer here is identifying with single or working parents. We have family sick days. If your child’s sick, you can call in and say, ‘I need to use a family sick day.’ Most of us here have raised kids, and it’s hard.”

Any plans for the future?

“I want to retire from here. I’m 53. When the board interviewed me, I told them I am committed, and I bleed VNA…I eat, breathe, sleep VNA.”

