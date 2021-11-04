 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email [email protected]

Free Classifieds

 
 
 
 
 
 

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

 

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

 
 
 
 

Police Investigating Vandalism at North Clarion School

Thursday, November 4, 2021 @ 12:11 AM

Posted by Aly Delp

1D4A5116FARMINGTON TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Marienville-based State Police are currently investigating an incident of vandalism that happened on Tuesday at North Clarion School.

(Photo by Dave Cyphert of ProPoint Media Photography)

Around 12:40 p.m. on Tuesday, November 2, PSP Marienville responded to a report of criminal mischief at North Clarion School located along State Route 36, in Farmington Township, Clarion County.

Police say damage to school property was observed in a women’s restroom at the school.

An estimate of total monetary loss in terms of the damage is still pending, according to police.

The investigation is ongoing pending the results of further interviews.


Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2021 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.