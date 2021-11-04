Police Investigating Vandalism at North Clarion School

FARMINGTON TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Marienville-based State Police are currently investigating an incident of vandalism that happened on Tuesday at North Clarion School.

(Photo by Dave Cyphert of ProPoint Media Photography)

Around 12:40 p.m. on Tuesday, November 2, PSP Marienville responded to a report of criminal mischief at North Clarion School located along State Route 36, in Farmington Township, Clarion County.

Police say damage to school property was observed in a women’s restroom at the school.

An estimate of total monetary loss in terms of the damage is still pending, according to police.

The investigation is ongoing pending the results of further interviews.

