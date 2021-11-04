Police Seeking Information on Hit-and-Run Crash in Sigel

SIGEL, Pa. (EYT) – Marienville-based State Police are asking the public for help regarding information on a hit-and-run incident that happened in Sigel on Saturday evening.

Around 6:57 p.m. on Saturday, October 30, Marienville-based State Police received a report of a hit-and-run involving a white Ford Ranger and a parked vehicle at the Sigel Hotel parking lot on State Route 36, in Jefferson County.

Police say the white Ford Ranger fled the scene of the crash after hitting the parked vehicle and causing minor damage.

Anyone with information related to this incident is asked to contact Marienville-based State Police at 814-927-5253.

