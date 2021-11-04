Randy Novak, 61, of Franklin, passed away in the morning hours of Tuesday, November 2, 2021 at Sugar Creek Station in Franklin.

Born January 15, 1960 in Franklin, he was the son of the late Robert P. Novak, Sr. and Mary G. (Kightlinger) Novak.

Randy was a graduate of Franklin High School and went on to work for the Venango Training and Development Center, Inc. (VTDC); he officially retired from VTDC after many enjoyable years of work.

Randy then went into the handyman business.

Full of spirit and life, Randy never had a day were he wasn’t having a good time.

He loved to tinker and build things out of wood, listen to music, play bingo, try his luck with scratch-off tickets, explore auctions, and attend demolition derbies, fairs, and carnivals.

Randy was also a social member of the Cooperstown VFD, regularly attended Challenge Center in Franklin, the Pointe in Oil City, and loved to visit with his family and friends.

With a love of festivities and gatherings, Randy’s most cherished memories will be of the holidays he loved to celebrate with his loved ones.

Any excuse to decorate for a special event or day brought him immense joy and he loved to watch parades; he would often be found walking alongside the V.E.T.S. Honor Guard during some of them.

His absolute favorite holiday was the 4th of July, because of the beautiful and exciting fireworks.

Randy will be forever remembered and missed by his two brothers, David B. Novak and his wife, Christine, of Nickleville, and Steven J. Novak and his wife, Marcy, of Cooperstown; his sister-in-law, Dawn Novak of Franklin; and by numerous nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews, aunts, uncles, and cousins.

In addition to his parents, Randy was preceded in death by his brother, Robert P. Novak, Jr.; his niece, Michelle “Miki” Novak; and by both his maternal and paternal grandparents.

Family and friends are invited to gather at the Gardinier-Warren Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc., 1315 Chestnut Street, Franklin, PA 16323, on Saturday, November 6, 2021 from 2 pm to 6 pm.

Funeral services for Randy will be held at the funeral home following visitation on Saturday, November 6, 2021 beginning at 6 pm, with Pastor Diane Whitman of the Cooperstown Presbyterian Church, officiating.

He will be laid to rest in Franklin Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donation may be made to Hand In Hand Christian Counseling Center, 118 Grant Street, Franklin, PA 16323 and/or The Pointe Drop In Center, 259 Seneca Street, Oil City, PA 16301.

To send flowers, cards, online condolences, or for further information, family and friends are invited to visit www.gardinierwarrenfh.com.

