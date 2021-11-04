SPONSORED: Kerle Tire Company Now Offering a Full Line of Hankook & Laufenn Tires!
CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – Kerle Tire Company located on May Road in Clarion, Pa., is now offering a full line of Hankook and Laufenn tires!
Kerle Tire has been the area’s preferred tire retailer for over 45 years.
Kerle Tire Company’s commitment to offering the widest selection of tires in the region with attention to customer service has always been their core strategy. This strategy has led to a growing number of valued clientele year after year. The commitment to their customers of being the local on-the-spot tire shop will continue as they add another premium tire to their inventory.
Kerle Tire now offers a full line of Hankook and Laufenn tires, providing an additional high-quality tire in stock that would be a great fit for many of their loyal customers.
Hankook offers a diverse lineup of industry-leading tires from the award-winning Dynapro and Kinergy family of tires; covering all your needs from mud to premium passenger tires.
The Laufenn brand, which is manufactured by Hankook, will offer many of the same benefits that are in the design of Hankook-branded tires but at a value price point. Whether you’re looking to go mudding, or have a nice quiet ride to the grocery store, Kerle Tire will have the Hankook tire you need.
Dynapro AT2 Extreme
Description: The best on/off-road tire for 4×4 vehicles, the Dynapro AT2 employs a tough pattern design and block structure to overcome any road.
Kinergy PT
Description: The Hankook Kinergy PT is a premium touring all-season tire with a 90,000-mileage warranty. Enhanced block stiffness and high structure and small particle size carbon provides low rolling resistance delivering high mileage to drivers.
Hankook Dynapro MT2
Description: The Dynapro MT2 boasts superb multi-directional traction and excellent grip, acceleration and anti-puncture capability. Even under harsh off-road conditions, expect the best possible driving performance with excellent handling and stability on any road type.
Laufenn X FIT AT
Description: The All-Terrain All-Season X Fit AT is designed for comfort and provides impressive performance in both on and off-road conditions.
Visit Kerle Tire Company’s website here to see their full line of tires or call 814-226-6657 for more information.
Kerle Tire Company is located at 1283 Mays Road, Clarion, Pa.
Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.