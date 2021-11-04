 

State Police Release Details of Two-Vehicle Collision on I-80 in Clarion Township

Thursday, November 4, 2021 @ 12:11 AM

Posted by Aly Delp

Police-night2CLARION TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Clarion-based State Police have released the details of a two-vehicle crash that occurred on Monday night on Interstate 80 westbound in Clarion Township.

According to Clarion-based State Police, the crash happened around 9:53 p.m. on Monday, November 1, near the 67-mile marker.

Police say a 2022 Volvo tractor-trailer, operated by 52-year-old Gennadii Meshcheriakov, of Brooklyn, New York, had stopped for traffic in the left lane on I-80 when his truck was struck from behind by a 2022 Freightliner tractor-trailer, operated by 21-year-old Orisson Nord, of Naples, Florida.

Both drivers and their passengers were using seat belts, and no injuries were reported.

Nord’s truck sustained disabling damage and required a tow from the scene.

Police say Nord was cited for following too closely.


Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

