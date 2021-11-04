State Police Release Details of Two-Vehicle Collision on I-80 in Clarion Township

CLARION TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Clarion-based State Police have released the details of a two-vehicle crash that occurred on Monday night on Interstate 80 westbound in Clarion Township.

According to Clarion-based State Police, the crash happened around 9:53 p.m. on Monday, November 1, near the 67-mile marker.

Police say a 2022 Volvo tractor-trailer, operated by 52-year-old Gennadii Meshcheriakov, of Brooklyn, New York, had stopped for traffic in the left lane on I-80 when his truck was struck from behind by a 2022 Freightliner tractor-trailer, operated by 21-year-old Orisson Nord, of Naples, Florida.

Both drivers and their passengers were using seat belts, and no injuries were reported.

Nord’s truck sustained disabling damage and required a tow from the scene.

Police say Nord was cited for following too closely.

