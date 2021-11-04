Three Events Set for Next Week at Deer Creek Winery
SHIPPENVILLE, Pa. (EYT) – Deer Creek Winery is the place to be with three events scheduled for next week.
Book Club
Join Christine from 6:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Monday, November 8, for book club!
Keep current on all of the best books, make new friends, have great conversations, and more!
For more information please call 814-354-7392.
Turkey Bingo
Join host Renee for a fun-filled evening out with Turkey Bingo at Deer Creek Winery from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Tuesday, November 9.
Admission includes a glass of your favorite DCW wine and a card for all 15 games (extras may be purchased) and as many laughs as you can fit in a two-hour time slot!
The cost of admission is $20.00 and tickets are available here.
Flow with Fredi Yoga
Join from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, November 10, for yoga with Fredi Starr.
Classes are an hour long and are beginner level!
A glass of wine is included as well!
Fredi has been practicing yoga for roughly eight years, the last 4 years being an avid practitioner. She has been teaching since Sept ‘19, creative vinyasa being her primary offering. She has completed two 200 hour Yoga Teacher Trainings and currently working through her advanced 300hr (with Authentic Movements). Some of her greatest teachers have been Steph Gongora, Erin Kelly, Bianca Scalise, Adriene Mishler, and Brett Larkin.
Her passion is cultivating self-love through play and empowerment.
The cost is $20.00, and details are available here.
Deer Creek Winery is located at 3333 Soap Fat Road, Shippenville, Pa.
For more information on any of the events, call at 814-354-7392 or visit Deer Creek Winery’s website here.
