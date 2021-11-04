Two C-L Seniors Serve Their Community by Working at the Polls

CLARION TWP. (EYT) – Two seniors at Clarion-Limestone High School took the time out of their day to learn the election’s process during Tuesday’s general election.

(Pictured above: Morgan McNaughton. Photo by Dave Cyphert of ProPoint Media Photography)

Morgan McNaughton and Regina Snyder both stepped up on election day, working at the Clarion Township polling location in the township’s municipal building.

Working eight-hour shifts at the polls, both McNaughton and Snyder were paid for their time, with Snyder saying she will use her pay to buy her hunting license.

For McNaughton, this is something she wanted to do during last year’s election.

“When this was happening last year I couldn’t work it because I was 16,” McNaughton told exploreClarion.com. “Now that I’m 17, I’m allowed to, so as soon as I heard about it I wanted to get involved.”

She said she is interested in the more procedural aspects of politics.

“All of the specific things that have to happen in local and state and federal government really interest me – all the procedures that have to be checked and double-checked,” said McNaughton.

(Pictured above: Regina Snyder votes for the first time.)

Snyder has been always been interested in politics and said her father was a large influence on her getting involved with the electoral process.

“My dad is a big politics person, and I’m also in AP Gov at Clarion-Limestone, so it felt like the right thing to do,” she said.

As interested as they are in politics, neither girl envisions working in government as their next step after they graduate.

Snyder described herself as a farmer, stating she likes taking care of animals, livestock, and especially horses.

“I’m either going to Lake Erie College or Wilson College for therapeutic horsemanship,” she said. “I got accepted into both with their presidential scholarship for both.”

McNaughton, on the other hand, likes numbers and is looking to attend St. Francis.

“I plan to attend college for finance and mathematics, but I probably will try to take political classes and try to get involved,” she said. “I’m part of the student government at Clarion-Limestone, so I definitely want to get involved at the university I attend.”

Both seniors are very involved in extra-curricular activities.

McNaughton is a member of the student council; is in the National Honors Society; plays saxophone and guitar in the school’s band; and is in the music honors society, Tri-M.

She also runs cross-country and track for Clarion-Limestone.

Snyder is student council president, as well as co-captain of the cheerleading team. She is similarly in the band, playing trombone and tuba.

Both students credit Vicki Blair, a social studies teacher at Clarion-Limestone for helping them become involved.

“Our goal in establishing this opportunity for our students was to encourage them to be active citizens, contributing when they can to the democratic process,” said Blair. “It is inherently important for the students of today to become civically engaged, whether by working at a polling precinct, volunteering in their community, running for office, or the myriad of other ways they can help in their communities both today and in the future. Our democratic republic is dependent on them.”

Blair explained that she and Marissa Cumo-Widmer, also a teacher at Clarion-Limestone, encourage students to become involved as election workers.

After applying to become student poll workers, Blair said she gives the applications to Sue Sproul, a Clarion Township Judge of Elections, who helps the student workers get set up.

Sproul told exploreClarion.com she appreciates the help from Clarion-Limestone teachers as they are “really crucial,” and that students gain a “great education by working the polls.”

Both Blair and Sproul pointed out they want more students to work as poll workers.

“We need some young people stepping up and doing this,” said Sproul. “Every school district should be doing this.”

