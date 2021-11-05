A look at the 7-day weather forecast for the Clarion County area.

TodaySunny, with a high near 47. Light northwest wind.

TonightClear, with a low around 26. Calm wind.

SaturdaySunny, with a high near 52. Calm wind becoming south around 5 mph.



Saturday NightMostly clear, with a low around 28. Calm wind.SundaySunny, with a high near 54. Light and variable wind.Sunday NightMostly clear, with a low around 32.MondaySunny, with a high near 59.Monday NightMostly clear, with a low around 37.TuesdayMostly sunny, with a high near 60.Tuesday NightMostly cloudy, with a low around 40.WednesdayPartly sunny, with a high near 58.Wednesday NightMostly cloudy, with a low around 41.Veterans DayMostly cloudy, with a high near 58.

