Christopher E. Schleifer, 48, of Grove City, passed away on Tuesday, November 2, 2021.

Christopher was born on June 2, 1973 to John A. G. and Sue Ann (Gadsby) Schleifer in Limestone, Maine.

He was a graduate of Franklin Area High School.

Christopher most recently worked as a school custodian.

In his free time Christopher enjoyed the outdoors, he enjoyed hunting and fishing.

He also enjoyed collectables and playing games.

Most of all Christopher loved spending time with his family, and he will be deeply missed by those who survive him.

Christopher was baptized as Catholic.

Christopher was married to Janet Lynn (Dressler) Schleifer, she survives at home.

In addition to his wife, he is survived by his father and step-mother, Jean, his siblings, Kenneth Schleifer, Tiana Bedoya, Alia (Arthur) Cook, John Jr. (Rebecca) Schleifer, Sarah (Adrian) Schleifer-Melton and James Schleifer; many nieces and nephews; and his aunt and uncles, Christopher G. Schleifer, Rob (Darlene) Schleifer, Nancy Klingensmith, Michael (Faith) Schleifer, Theresa Schleifer “Sister Mary Madeline” and Paula (Bruce) Potter, and his previous step-mother, Anna Schleifer.

Christopher was preceded in death by his mother, a brother, Jason Bedoya; his aunts and uncles, Clyde Smith, Diane Schleifer, Betty Smith, Molly Smith, Richard Klingensmith and Cathy Schleifer.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Rose and Black Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc., 99 Franklin Street, STONEBORO, where family and friends are welcome on Tuesday, November 9, 2021 from 4:00 PM – 7:00 PM.

Private interment will take place in St. Columbkille Cemetery.

Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.RoseAndBlackFH.com.

Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.