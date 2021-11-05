 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email [email protected]

Free Classifieds

 
 
 
 
 
 

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

 

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

 
 
 
 

Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Pumpkin Latte Cheesecake Tarts

Friday, November 5, 2021 @ 12:11 AM

Posted by Haley Bauer

It’s hard to resist this awesome pumpkin tart!

Ingredients

2 cups finely crushed pretzels
3 tablespoons light brown sugar

10 tablespoons butter, melted
1 large egg white

Filling:

2 tablespoons instant espresso powder
1 tablespoon hot water
1 can (15 ounces) pumpkin
1 package (8 ounces) cream cheese, softened
1/2 cup packed light brown sugar
1 tablespoon pumpkin pie spice
1-1/2 cups heavy whipping cream
1 cup brickle toffee bits

Directions

-Preheat oven to 350°. In a small bowl, mix pretzels and brown sugar; stir in butter and egg white. Press onto bottoms and up the sides of greased muffin cups. Bake until firm and lightly browned, 10-12 minutes. Cool 10 minutes before removing from pans to wire racks to cool completely.

-For the filling, in a large bowl, dissolve espresso powder in hot water. Beat in pumpkin, cream cheese, brown sugar, and pie spice until smooth. In another large bowl, beat cream until stiff peaks form; reserve 1 cup for topping.

-Fold remaining whipped cream into pumpkin mixture; stir in toffee bits.

-Spoon into pretzel cups. Top with reserved whipped cream. Refrigerate at least 1 hour before serving. If desired, top with additional toffee bits.

Do you want to have your recipe featured as the Clarion County Recipe of the day? If the answer is yes, the process is quick and easy! Simply email your recipe to [email protected] with “Clarion County Recipe of the Day” as the subject. Also, we’d love for you to include a fun picture of the dish you’re sharing. Make your recipe famous today!


Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2021 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.