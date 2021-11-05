Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Pumpkin Latte Cheesecake Tarts

It’s hard to resist this awesome pumpkin tart!

Ingredients

2 cups finely crushed pretzels

3 tablespoons light brown sugar



10 tablespoons butter, melted1 large egg white

Filling:

2 tablespoons instant espresso powder

1 tablespoon hot water

1 can (15 ounces) pumpkin

1 package (8 ounces) cream cheese, softened

1/2 cup packed light brown sugar

1 tablespoon pumpkin pie spice

1-1/2 cups heavy whipping cream

1 cup brickle toffee bits

Directions

-Preheat oven to 350°. In a small bowl, mix pretzels and brown sugar; stir in butter and egg white. Press onto bottoms and up the sides of greased muffin cups. Bake until firm and lightly browned, 10-12 minutes. Cool 10 minutes before removing from pans to wire racks to cool completely.

-For the filling, in a large bowl, dissolve espresso powder in hot water. Beat in pumpkin, cream cheese, brown sugar, and pie spice until smooth. In another large bowl, beat cream until stiff peaks form; reserve 1 cup for topping.

-Fold remaining whipped cream into pumpkin mixture; stir in toffee bits.

-Spoon into pretzel cups. Top with reserved whipped cream. Refrigerate at least 1 hour before serving. If desired, top with additional toffee bits.

