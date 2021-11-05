Clarion Hospital Reports 53 New COVID-19 Cases, One Death

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – Clarion Hospital has reported 53 new positive COVID-19 cases and one additional death since their previous report.

The previous report was released on Monday, November 1, 2021.

Butler Health System COVID-19 Update Thursday, November 4, 2021:

Testing

Clarion Hospital

Total tests thru 11/03/2021: 16,320

Test obtained at CH outdoor facility: 13,741

Positives: 2,945

Butler Memorial Hospital

Total tests thru 11/03/2021: 71,900

Tests obtained at BMH outdoor facility: 23,578

Positives: 8,375

Hospital Inpatients as of 11/04/2021, 7:30 a.m.:

Clarion Hospital: 12 patients. 0 suspected. 12 confirmed. 1 ICU.

Department of Health reporting: Clarion Hospital reported one death on 11/02/2021.

Butler Memorial Hospital: 38 patients. 0 suspected. 38 confirmed. 4 ICU.

Department of Health reporting: Butler Memorial Hospital reported one death on 11/01/2021 and one death on 11/02/2021.

Note: BHS reports its data only. PA DOH data and other sources may be different due to differences in data collection and format.

