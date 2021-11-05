Featured Local Job: Multiple Positions at National Forest Products

National Forest Products, in Marienville, PA, is seeking motivated and reliable individuals for their Inspection and Finishing Departments.

Duties for the Finishing Department include sanding of cabinet components, staining, and painting cabinet pieces.

Duties for the Inspection Department include Cleaning, inspecting, and packaging cabinets and shelves. Also grouping orders for delivery.

These are full-time positions and include paid vacation time, paid holidays, and life insurance.

Interested candidates are encouraged to apply in person at:

427 NFP Drive

Marienville, PA 16239

Monday – Friday 7:00 a.m. – 3:30 p.m.



Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.