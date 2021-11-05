Guilty Plea Withdrawn for Butler Woman Charged in Connection With Monroe Township Cocaine Bust

CLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – A Butler woman charged in connection with a Monroe Township cocaine bust in August withdrew her guilty plea on Wednesday after her prior, out-of-state criminal record came to light.

Forty-three-year-old Lea Marie Hein was scheduled to be sentenced on Wednesday, November 3, but her lawyer, Michael Marshall, moved to withdraw the guilty plea based on his findings that his client has a prior criminal record outside of Pennsylvania.

Marshall told the court the plea deal he had reached was based on the fact that Hein would be serving time in county jail. With these new revelations, she would now have to serve time in state prison.

Hein was to be sentenced on the following charges:

– Manufacture, Delivery, or Possession With Intent to Manufacture or Deliver, Felony

– Conspiracy – Manufacture, Delivery, or Possession With Intent to Manufacture or Deliver, Felony

– Intentional Possession of Controlled Substance by Person Not Registered, Misdemeanor, 3 counts

– Use/Possession Of Drug Paraphernalia, Misdemeanor

The withdrawn plea deal would have dropped the following charges:

– Manufacture, Delivery, or Possession With Intent to Manufacture or Deliver, Felony

– Criminal Use Of Communication Facility, Felony 3

– Intentional Possession of Controlled Substance by Person Not Registered, Misdemeanor

– Use/Possession Of Drug Paraphernalia, Misdemeanor

As a result of the withdrawn plea, President Judge Sarah J. Seidle-Patton gave the Commonwealth ten days to respond.

According to court documents, no objection was raised, and Hein’s case is now on the January 14, 2022 pre-trial list for a criminal pre-trial conference that day.

The charges stem from a CNET investigation in Monroe Township, Clarion County, last August.

Details of the case:

According to a criminal complaint filed on August 20 by Clarion County Chief Detective William Peck, IV, CNET made a controlled purchase of an “eight ball” of crack cocaine on August 19 from Lea M. Hein in a hotel room in Monroe Township. The purchase was made utilizing a confidential informant (C.I.) and an undercover CNET member (U.C.).

According to the complaint, the C.I. was in contact with Hein and was notified she was at a hotel in Monroe Township, Clarion County. The C.I. and the U.C. then proceeded to the hotel, parked by Hein’s vehicle, and attempted to make contact by phone. The complaint states Hein then stuck her head out of a window and told the C.I. and the U.C. to come up to the room.

At the room, the door was answered by a man later identified as Scott Allan Whitmire, according to the complaint.

The C.I and the U.C. then approached a woman later identified as Hein, who was seated at a desk table with a scale in front of her and suspected crack cocaine on the scale, the complaint continues.

Hein packaged the crack cocaine from the scale into a corner baggie and told the U.C. it “weighed out.” The U.C. asked if she would weigh it again, and observed the baggie weighed 3.59 grams. The U.C. then asked how much money, and they agreed on $350.00. The U.C. then placed $350.00 in official funds in front of Hein on the table, and Hein handed the C.I. the bag of crack cocaine.

The complaint also notes during this time, Whitmire was sitting on the bed scraping a controlled substance into a pile on top of the nightstand with a scratch-off lottery ticket.

According to a second complaint, following the initial controlled purchase, CNET members then applied for and were granted a search warrant, which was served by CNET members and Clarion-based State Police at the hotel at 9:45 p.m.

According to the complaint, the officers did not receive a response at the hotel room door and forced entry was then made into the room, where they found three individuals identified as Lea Marie Hein, Scott Allan Whitmire, and Hannah Lynn Steighner.

CNET then seized the following items in the room as evidence:

$345.00 in U.S. currency (marked purchase money from the earlier controlled purchase)

$690.00 in U.S. currency

two baggies of crack cocaine weighing a total of approximately 18 grams

two baggies of marijuana

four suspected MDMA (methylenedioxy-methamphetamine also known as Ecstasy/Molly) pills

black digital scale

several items of drug paraphernalia (pipes, scale, and needles)

The complaint notes CNET was able to obtain the receipt from the room, which was rented under Whitmire’s name.

According to the complaint, when police entered the room, Steighner had a spoon and threw the spoon, which contained crack cocaine, onto the floor beside the bed.

The three defendants were arraigned in front of Magisterial District Judge Timothy P. Schill on August 20.

Steighner Pleads Guilty

Hannah Lynn Steighner, 25, of Lyndora, pleaded guilty to Intentional Possession of Controlled Substance by Person Not Registered, a misdemeanor, on Wednesday, October 20.

As a result of the plea deal, the following charges were dropped:

– Manufacture, Delivery, or Possession With Intent to Manufacture or Deliver, Felony

– Conspiracy – Manufacture, Delivery, or Possession With Intent to Manufacture or Deliver, Felony

– Intentional Possession of Controlled Substance by Person Not Registered, Misdemeanor (two counts)

– Use/Possession Of Drug Paraphernalia, Misdemeanor

Steighner’s sentencing hearing is set for November 17 in front of Clarion County President-Judge Sarah J. Seidle-Patton.

Whitmire Sentenced

According to court documents, 43-year-old Scott Allan Whitmire was sentenced on February of this year to three years’ probation after pleading guilty to one count of Manufacture, Delivery, or Possession With Intent to Manufacture or Deliver, an unrated felony.

As a result of the plea agreement, the following charges were dropped:

– Conspiracy – Manufacture, Delivery, or Possession With Intent to Manufacture or Deliver, Felony

– Intentional Possession of Controlled Substance by Person Not Registered, Misdemeanor (three counts)

– Use/Possession Of Drug Paraphernalia, Misdemeanor

Whitmire was ordered to perform 50 hours of community service and to spend the first six months of his probation on house arrest with electronic monitoring.

