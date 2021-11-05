Immaculate Conception Students Inviting Community to Join in for Turkey Bingo

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – Students at Immaculate Conception School in Clarion are preparing for a favorite local event: Turkey Bingo!

(Pictured: Immaculate Conception 4th grade class showing off Turkey Bingo flyers.)

Turkey Bingo will be held on three separate evenings – November 8, November 15, and November 22 – at 6:00 p.m. at the Immaculate Conception Parish Center on Main Street in Clarion.

The community is invited join in for games, fun, and big prizes.

Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.