Jefferson County Man Accused of Hitting Woman on the Head With Metal Tool During Domestic Dispute

REYNOLDSVILLE BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – Assault charges have been filed against a Reynoldsville man who allegedly struck a woman in the head and torso with a metal tool multiple times during a domestic altercation.

Court documents indicate the DuBois-based State Police on October 31 filed criminal charges against 58-year-old John Michael Troutman.

According to a criminal complaint, DuBois-based State Police were dispatched to a residence on Worth Street in Reynoldsville around 11:49 a.m. on Sunday, October 31, after a known female victim reported she had been struck with a metal object and was bleeding from the head.

The complaint indicates police then met with the victim who had visible blood coming from the right side of her head. They found the victim had a laceration on the top of her head and bruising on the right side of her torso.

According to the complaint, the victim told police that around 11:45 a.m., she was arguing with John Troutman and was packing up her things to move to Punxsutawney. The victim reported that she and Troutman had been arguing over their cell phones, and Troutman then took her phone so she could not call anyone.

After Troutman took her phone, the victim said that she took his phone and threw it, and he then struck her multiple times with a metal grabber tool. Troutman then struck her two or three times on the head and two or three times on the right side of her torso, causing the injuries police had observed, according to the complaint.

Troutman was arraigned in front of Magisterial District Judge David B. Inzana at 2:55 p.m. on October 31 on the following charges:

– Simple Assault, Misdemeanor 2

– Harassment – Subject Other to Physical Contact, Summary

Unable to post $10,000.00 monetary bail, he was lodged in the Venango County Jail.

He was released on November 1, on a surety bond posted by a professional bondsman.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 9:00 a.m. on Tuesday, November 16, with Judge Inzana presiding.

