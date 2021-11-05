Knox Woman Accused of Arson Sentenced to Probation

CLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – A Knox woman accused of an arson that destroyed a Beaver Township home was sentenced to two years’ probation on Wednesday.

President-Judge Sarah J. Seidle-Patton sentenced 30-year-old Danielle Marie Hook on Wednesday, November 3, to two years of probation for one count of recklessly endangering another person, a second-degree misdemeanor.

As a result of successful completion of behavioral health court, multiple charges in the case were dropped:

– Arson-Danger Of Death Or Bodily Injury, Felony 1



– Arson-Intent Destroy Unoccupied Building, Felony 2– Arson Endangering Property-Reckless Endangerment of Inhabited Buildings, Felony 2– Reckless Burning or Exploding – places property having value that exceeds $5000 or automobile, place, Felony 3 (two counts)– Criminal Mischief/Damage Property Intent, Reckless, Or Negligent, Felony 3 (two counts)– Harassment – Comm. Lewd, Threatening, Etc. Language, Misdemeanor 3– Harassment – Subject Other to Physical Contact, Summary

First Assistant District Attorney Erich Spessard noted that Hook had come a long way since she first appeared in the criminal justice system.

“I can’t really express in words the pride I have at Danielle’s completion of the behavioral health program,” he told the court. “There were very, very minimal issues. The successful completion is truly remarkable.”

Hook was ordered to pay $73,750.00 in restitution to Latitude Subrogation Services and $20,921.00 to Dennis Stiglitz. She was ordered to have no contact with Stiglitz, as well.

Hook was given credit for 192 days time served.

The charges stem from a structure fire that occurred on Sunday, October 13, 2019, in Beaver Township, Clarion County.

Details of the case:

According to a criminal complaint, the Knox Volunteer Fire Department was dispatched to a single-story residential house for a report of a structure fire around 12:30 a.m. on Sunday, October 13, 2019.

According to the complaint, fire personnel encountered heavy fire conditions within the structure, with areas of the floor collapsing, creating a substantial risk of injury during the fire suppression operations.

Chief Cataldo, of the Knox Fire Department, requested the assistance of the Pennsylvania State Police Fire Marshal to determine the origin and cause of the fire.

The residence is owned by a known Fairmount City man and occupied by a known renter.

According to the complaint, Danielle Marie Hook previously resided at the residence with the renter, but had separated from the renter one week prior to the fire. The renter allegedly reported that Hook returned to the property on October 12, around 7:40 p.m., and an argument between Hook and the renter ensued during which Hook allegedly pushed the renter into a wall.

The renter told police she departed a short time later.

According to the complaint, the renter reported Hook then called her around 12:14 a.m. on October 13 and said she wanted to talk or she “would burn the house down.” Hook allegedly informed the renter that she was in the house with a gas can. Around 12:28 a.m. the renter called Hook back, and Hook allegedly stated “you better call someone, I lit the bi***.” The renter arrived a few minutes later and observed flames coming from the residence.

Corporal Agosti, a Pennsylvania State Police Fire Marshal from the Ridgway-based State Police, examined the scene following the fire.

According to the complaint, he determined the fire was intentionally ignited by a person utilizing a direct flame device.

The complaint notes the fire originated in the renter’s bedroom, located in the corner of the home, then spread through the remainder of the house. The exterior walls around the bedroom collapsed and the roof was burned away above it. The bed was completely consumed, except for the steel bed frame, and the bedroom floor was burned through in multiple areas.

According to the complaint, irregular fire patterns observed on the bedroom floor indicated the likely use of an ignitable liquid. Corporal Agosti also located a red gasoline can on the kitchen floor of the home, positioned in front of the refrigerator, containing approximately one half gallon of a clear liquid with characteristics, properties, and a scent consistent with gasoline.

Hook was arraigned in front of Magisterial District Judge Duane L. Quinn at 4:10 p.m. on October 13, 2019.

