Knox Woman Charged With Flashing Herself at Neighbor’s ‘Ring’ Doorbell Camera Waives Hearing

CLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – A Knox woman who allegedly flashed her chest and buttocks to her neighbor’s Ring doorbell camera waived her hearing in court on Tuesday.

Court documents indicate the following charges against 50-year-old Elizabeth Ann Ferroni were waived for court on Tuesday, November 2:

– Open Lewdness, Misdemeanor 3

– Disorderly Conduct-Unreasonable Noise, Summary

The charges have been transferred to the Clarion County Court of Common Pleas.

Ferroni remains free on $1,000.00 unsecured bail.

The charges stem from an incident that occurred in Beaver Township in August.

Details of the case:

According to a criminal complaint, around 9:10 a.m. on August 18, Clarion-based State Police responded to a report of open lewdness at a residence on Popetown Road, in Beaver Township, Clarion County.

Police say a known victim reported that he has a Ring security camera system, and one of his cameras is located on his front porch which is shared with his duplex neighbor. The victim told police that around 4:16 p.m. on August 14, Elizabeth Ferroni proceeded to make “inappropriate and alarming” gestures directed toward his camera.

The victim reported Ferroni lifted her shirt and exposed her bare chest multiple times and intentionally shook in a back and forth motion, then pulled down her shorts, exposing her buttocks to the camera, and proceeded to smack herself while her shorts were down, according to the complaint.

Ferroni disappeared out of the camera frame, then returned, looked directly at the camera, and proceeded to “flip it off,” the complaint states.

A copy of the video footage was placed into evidence by police.

Police then interviewed Ferroni.

When asked why she intentionally exposed herself to her neighbor’s camera, Ferroni reportedly responded: “You’re allowed to be naked on your own front porch,” and added, “There is no reason, I am allowed to be naked on private property.”

The charges were filed against Ferroni through Magisterial District Judge Jarah Lee Heeter’s office on August 23.

The complaint notes that Ferroni was charged with disorderly conduct for causing public annoyance/alarm as there are several neighboring residences in the immediate area of where the incident occurred.

