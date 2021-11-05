Margaret “Peg” M. Amsden, age 93, of Oil City, passed away on November 1, 2021, at Quality Life Services Nursing Home in Grove City, due to complications of Covid-19.

Born in Mercer County on December 23, 1927, she was a daughter of the late Margaret Rodenbaugh.

On February 28, 1946, she married Richard “Dick” Amsden. They shared 63 years on marriage together before Dick’s death on November 11, 2009.

Ms. Amsden was a member of Calvary United Methodist Church for over 50 years.

Peg owned and operated a beauty shop in her home while raising her children.

She then worked as a receptionist for a dental office until her retirement.

Family always came first for Peg; they were first and foremost in her life.

She loved hosting big family dinners and talking and visiting with her family on a daily basis.

She also loved animals, especially her beloved dog, Sadie.

Quilting and sewing were among Peg’s favorite things to do.

She was known for her wonderful sense of humor and had a laugh that will be forever missed.

Surviving are two daughters-in-law, Kim Amsden and Pat Amsden, and five grandchildren: Jarrett Amsden and wife Carrie, Autumn Amsden and partner Daniel Davis, Angela Hannett and husband Jim, Adrienne Sexton, and granddaughter-in-law Julie Amsden.

Also surviving are six great grandchildren, Allison Amsden, Drew Amsden, Carolynn Ideluca and husband Tony, Hayley Smurka and husband Andrew, Madison Amsden, and Dominic Black; and one great great grandchild, Charlotte Ideluca.

In addition to her mother, and her husband, Dick, preceding Peg in death were her three sons, Gary Amsden, Mike Amsden, and Tom Amsden; a grandson Trey Amsden; and a sister Barbara Stormer.

Per Margaret’s request, there will be no visitation or services.

Interment will be in Brandon Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made in Margaret’s name to the Venango County Humane Society or to the charity of one’s choice.

Morrison Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be left at www.morrisonhome.com.

